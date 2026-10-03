Self-Defense Or Animal Cruelty? Two-Wheeler Rider's Anti-Dog Stick Divides Internet

A video showing a man in China using a stick fixed to his two-wheeler to hit stray dogs chasing him has sparked debate online. The clip shows the rider travelling with a long stick attached to the handle of his vehicle. When dogs run behind or alongside him, he appears to use the stick to smack them. A child can be seen sitting behind him and laughing as the dogs are hit.

China MAN CREATES 'DOG-BEATING STICK' that SMACKS STRAY DOGS in FACE and BODY as they CHASE HIS BIKE twitter/S65xutIT4y

- RT (@RT_com) October 2, 2026

A man in China reportedly created a stick device that strikes stray dogs chasing his bike. An unusual invention, though it could injure the animals. twitter/kL4vgnyljv

- GFN (@GFNIND) October 2, 2026

Dog-beating stick on vehicle

In several moments, the rider manages to make the animals stop chasing him. However, the video does not establish whether the dogs had attacked him before or whether he had been chased in the area.

The footage has divided viewers. Some users defended the man, saying stray dogs can pose a danger to people riding bicycles or scooters. One commenter claimed to have been attacked by stray dogs while cycling in Thailand and said a device that helps riders deter dogs could be useful.

Others criticised the method as unnecessary animal cruelty. Some suggested using a pressurised water spray or another non-harmful way to distract dogs instead of hitting them.

Video triggers mixed reactions

Commenters questioned why the dogs appeared to chase the rider, while others argued that riding away could have been enough. Some viewers expressed concern about the child laughing during the incident.

The clip has discussion around how people should deal with stray dogs while travelling on two-wheelers. While some viewers see the stick as a deterrent, others say avoiding harm should remain the priority online again.

China MAN CREATES 'DOG-BEATING STICK' that SMACKS STRAY DOGS in FACE and BODY as they CHASE HIS BIKE, i will name it back to your house... twitter/sm9xeeBIPC

- HardBill (@JoshuaSorshima) October 3, 2026

A necessary innovation considering how poorly trained dogs are these days. You can tell he's deliberately ensured that the stick isn't powerful enough to harm the dogs either which is great; very considerate. Von Herzog (@HerzogVonEhren) October 3, 2026