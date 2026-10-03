Putin Claims Russia Seized 1,301 Square Kilometers Of Ukrainian Territory In September, Sharply Diverging From ISW Data

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is reported by the ISW (Institute for the Study of War), according to Ukrinform.

Infographic: ISW

Analysts drew attention to Putin's statement on October 1 during a meeting of the Valdai Club. He claimed that in September 2026 alone, Russian troops seized 1,301 km2 of Ukrainian territory-2.5 times more than Russia's claimed territorial gains in previous months.

At the same time, the ISW analyzed the available evidence and concluded that in September 2026, Russian forces suffered net territorial losses of 80.81 km2. And if one also takes into account the Russian troops' advances into areas over which they have not established full control, Russia's net territorial losses in September amounted to 175.18 km2, analysts note.

“Putin's absurd statements continue to paint a fabricated picture of the fighting, supporting the Kremlin's cognitive warfare aimed at falsely portraying the Russian offensive as large-scale across the entire battlefield,” the analysts write.

The ISW notes that it cannot assess whether Putin is aware of the inaccuracy of the figures he cites or whether he simply accepts the fabricated data on the course of hostilities provided to him by the Russian military leadership-data that is fed to him through a culture of deception deeply ingrained in the Russian military command structure.

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However, the analysts state that Putin's claims about the successes of Russian troops on the front lines in September 2026 are so far removed from reality that they more closely resemble hallucinations.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 23, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky state that 820 km2 of Ukrainian territory had been returned to Ukrainian control since the beginning of the year. He also emphasized that, as of that moment, Russia had occupied 990 km2 since the start of the year and that Ukraine expects to reach parity in terms of territory by the end of the year.