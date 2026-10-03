3Rd Cohort Of National Service Conscripts Report To Training Camps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 3 (Petra) – Conscripts of the third cohort of the National Service program on Saturday began reporting to the training fields at Shwa'er Camps under a schedule approved by the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF).

It came after organizational, administrative, and logistical arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth reception and induction procedures.

The reception of conscripts followed arrangements, including a review of official documents, medical tests, and finalized induction requirements to ensure a swift processing of paperwork and procedural accuracy, the Head of the Mobilization and Popular Army Department said.

The JAF have mobilized a full range of human, technical, and logistical resources to welcome the conscripts and provide a suitable training environment, he said.

He said buses were deployed to transport conscripts from various governorates across the Kingdom to the training center to ensure a safe and smooth arrival at the center.

The National Service Program features military training phases and specialized skill-building components, including physical fitness and operational readiness, military and professional skills, and equip participants with knowledge and experience.

Such capacities will foster a sense of responsibility, work ethic, and discipline, while preparing participants to actively contribute to serving the nation and advancing its development and progress.

The National Service Program aligns with national visions aimed at investing in the potential of Jordanian youth and reinforcing belonging and loyalty to prepare a generation capable of meeting the demands of the present and addressing the challenges of the future.

//Petra//SS