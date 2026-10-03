From Abu Dhabi To The World: Chery Group Reaffirms Its Commitment To FREELANDER And A New Benchmark For Premium Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER held its Global Brand Launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026, opening a new chapter in its international development. Eight distinguished guests bearing the title of His Excellency attended, alongside government representatives, business partners and media. Charlie Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery International, addressed the event, reaffirming Chery Group's long-term commitment to FREELANDER and its determination to deepen its presence in the Middle East while expanding internationally.







FREELANDER 8's first international unveiling in Abu Dhabi

Guests included His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; His Excellency Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority; and Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The attendance of senior government and institutional representatives reflected strong interest in FREELANDER's international development and the foundations for continued engagement between the brand and Abu Dhabi.

Chery Group's international track record provides a strong foundation for this new chapter. In 2025, the Group exported 1.344 million vehicles, retaining its position as the leading passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for the 23rd consecutive year. In the UK, around two years after beginning the rollout of its brands in 2024, the Group topped the monthly new-car sales rankings in August 2026 on a combined-brand basis. This international experience and global reach will support FREELANDER's long-term development.

Speaking at the launch, Charlie Zhang reinforced the Group's commitment to the brand: "We greatly value our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and our shared ambition for FREELANDER. It is a British brand empowered by Chery's technology and global capabilities, with its own identity and direction. Chery Group is committed to investing in its long-term development. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for premium brands."







Charlie Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery International, delivers the opening address for the event

Combining Jaguar Land Rover's design expertise with Chery's advanced technology, global supply chain and international operating capabilities, FREELANDER is building a foundation spanning product development, manufacturing and global operations. British design heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability are central to the distinctive value the brand aims to bring to customers worldwide.

Abu Dhabi is an important starting point for this international journey. "Abu Dhabi also holds an important place in Chery's long-term development in the region," Zhang said. Hosting FREELANDER's Global Brand Launch in the UAE capital underlined the Group's commitment to the local market and its ambition to build a lasting presence in the Middle East as it expands internationally.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, also thanked ADIO for its support. In her remarks, she recalled how, ahead of the launch, FREELANDER had engaged with guests and partners from the Middle East with ADIO's support-during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum at The Peninsula Shanghai in June, and at Goodwood in the UK in July. These meetings provided opportunities to share the brand's vision and listen to expectations for FREELANDER.







Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, speaks at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch

From Shanghai to Goodwood and on to Abu Dhabi, FREELANDER's continued engagement with ADIO has helped the brand build connections with government representatives, business partners and the media. The Global Brand Launch marked both a continuation of that dialogue and an important step in putting its international ambitions into practice.

FREELANDER has established dealer partnerships with Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors in the UAE, laying the foundations for its local sales and service network. Backed by Chery Group's long-term investment and the support of Abu Dhabi's government, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and local business partners, FREELANDER will pursue a phased international expansion from its strategic starting point in the Middle East, working towards its ambition to set a new benchmark for premium brands.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Daniel Bao

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