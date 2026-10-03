BJP MP Bidhuri Appears Before Akal Takht, Apologises For Visiting Sajjan Kumar's House

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Oct 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday appeared before the Akal Takht Sahib at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar and sought forgiveness for paying condolence visit at Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's residence in August following his death.

Three BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandolia had visited anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar's residence after his death in August, inviting the ire of party chief Nitin Nabin and other Sikh party leaders, including HS Phoolka.

Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri said: "Today, I appeared before the Jathedar Sahib of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. I had a great burden on my mind. When Sajjan Kumar passed away, we were passing by his house and stopped there for some time...news reports regarding it were also published."

"Today, appearing before Jathedar Sahib at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, I sought forgiveness. I accepted my mistake. I have been associated with the Guru Ghar for a long time. Since the killing of innocent Sikhs in 1984, irrespective of which government has been in power, I have always demanded that the killers of innocent Sikhs be given the strictest punishment and hanged till death," he added.

The BJP MP recalled making the same plea to former President late VP Singh when the Janata Dal came to power at the Centre in 1990.

"Back then, we had requested him for the formation of a committee. Accordingly, the Jain-Aggarwal Committee was formed which made 21 recommendations. Even after that, irrespective of whichever party came to power, we continued to seek action for the killers of the innocent Sikhs," the BJP MP said.

"Today I have experienced immense peace by seeking forgiveness at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. I have also paid obeisance at the Akal Takht Sahib and also at the Golden Temple," Bidhuri added.

Previously, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin had expressed displeasure and reprimanded the three party MPs following their visit at Sajjan Kumar's residence.

Senior advocate and BJP leader H. S. Phoolka had also criticised the MPs, saying: "Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families-many of whom live the horror of those days even till now", and had even called for their "boycott".