Rajasthan Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Linked To Online Gaming 3 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Didwana-Kuchaman district police and the District Special Team (DST) have busted an alleged interstate cyber fraud syndicate operating under the guise of online gaming and betting, arresting three persons and recovering a large quantity of digital devices and banking documents.

According to police, the gang allegedly carried out cyber fraud transactions through rented bank accounts and fake SIM cards.

The joint operation was conducted by Didwana police and the DST under the direction of Superintendent of Police Pyarelal Shivran and the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma and Circle Officer Ummesh Gupta.

The operation was led by Didwana Police Station Officer Mohan Singh and the DST team.

Police said that on Sept 30, they received information that an illegal online gaming operation was allegedly being run from a room behind a house on Shyam Ji Marg in Kolia village.

Acting on the information, the police team raided the location and arrested three alleged members of the syndicate, namely Dinesh Jevalia (32), a resident of Kolia; Ghanshyam Jevalia (22), a resident of Kolia; and Girdhari Thalod (26), a resident of Chindalia in the Makrana police station area.

During the raid, police recovered Rs 96,820 in cash, 51 ATM cards, 19 mobile phones, four laptops, 10 cheque books, 10 bank diaries, one internet dongle and two payment scanners.

Police also seized a diary and said it contained details of alleged online fraud and betting transactions involving large sums of money.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the accused allegedly persuaded villagers and other individuals to provide their bank accounts by offering them small payments.

These accounts were then allegedly used as mule accounts to receive and transfer money linked to cyber fraud.

Police further said the accused allegedly used fake SIM cards and platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook, along with fake applications, to facilitate the transactions.

Investigators suspect that victims were lured with promises of online gaming opportunities and high returns, after which money obtained through cyber fraud was allegedly routed through the rented bank accounts.

Police have registered a case and begun detailed interrogation of the three accused.

Investigators are examining the seized mobile phones, laptops, banking documents and account records to establish the extent of the alleged network and identify other persons who may be involved.

Police said the interrogation and analysis of the digital and financial evidence could lead to further revelations regarding the creation and operation of fake bank accounts and the wider network allegedly involved in the cyber fraud syndicate.