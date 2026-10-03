PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Assam Semiconductor Facility In Dec: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the first clean room at the semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad has been completed and pilot chip production has commenced, marking a significant milestone for the state's ambitious semiconductor project.

Sarma said the facility is likely to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December or January.

“Regarding the semiconductor facility, I came a few days ago. The clean room is already ready. They have started production of pilot chips,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, the facility will have two clean rooms.

While work on the first has been completed, construction of the second is currently underway.

Describing the project as a major achievement under India's semiconductor mission, Sarma said the facility would be the“largest and biggest semiconductor assembly and test facility in the world”.

The semiconductor assembly and test facility is being developed at Jagiroad in Morigaon district with an investment of around Rs 27,000 crore.

Once fully operational, the plant is designed to have a production capacity of up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day.

The facility will employ advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including wire bonding, flip chip and integrated systems packaging.

The chips produced at the facility are expected to cater to a range of sectors, including automobiles, electric vehicles, communications and consumer electronics.

Sarma said several eminent personalities from across the country are expected to attend the formal inauguration of the facility.

The project was approved under the India Semiconductor Mission in February 2024 and is being positioned as a key component of India's efforts to build a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

The Union government has described the Assam facility as the country's first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test unit aimed at serving both Indian and global markets.

Besides strengthening Assam's industrial base, the project is also expected to create substantial employment opportunities in the region.

Government estimates indicate that the facility and its associated ecosystem could generate around 27,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The development is being seen as a major boost to Assam's aspirations of emerging as a technology and advanced manufacturing hub in the Northeast.