Maha CM Launches Mumbai Book Festival 2026 Logo And Website

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Marking a major milestone for Maharashtra's literary landscape, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday unveiled the official logo and website for the Mumbai Book Festival 2026.

The announcement marks the commencement of preparations for a six-day celebration of books, literature, art and culture scheduled to take place from Nov 24 to Nov 29, 2026, at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus.

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the University of Mumbai, the festival aims to celebrate India's rich and diverse literary traditions, deepen the nation's reading culture, nurture young readers and build a dynamic platform for intellectual exchange.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of several key dignitaries and stakeholders, including Milind Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust, India; Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai; Ameet Satam, Chief Organiser; Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Chief Convenor; and Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India.

Adding to the occasion's significance, CM Fadnavis shared the announcement on social media, emphasising the festival's vital role in connecting the public with literature.

The launch coincides with a significant anniversary.

Exactly two years earlier, on Oct 3, 2024, the Marathi language was officially conferred the status of a“Classical Language”.

Announcing the Mumbai Book Festival on Oct 3, 2026, connects this proud heritage with a renewed commitment to promoting reading across the state, the Chief Minister said.

“Now, NBT brings this large-scale initiative to India's economic capital,” Marathe said.

He added that the upcoming festival at the Kalina Campus would serve as a single destination for readers, families, students and literature enthusiasts across Mumbai, featuring dedicated children and youth zones, interactive learning activities, workshops and talent-development programmes.

Dozens of publishers will display works across multiple genres and languages under one roof.

In addition, there will be evening performances showcasing local and national performing arts.

Marathe said that the National Book Trust, established on Aug 1, 1957, operates on three core mandates: curating diverse literature, fostering multilingual translation, and promoting a culture of reading through the translation of outstanding literature across various Indian and international languages.

It focuses on producing India-centric, non-academic, general-reading books for all age groups.

During book festivals,“Meet the Author” sessions, translation workshops and youth writing initiatives are also organised.

While the New Delhi World Book Fair remains NBT's flagship annual event, the trust has actively expanded its footprint across India to ensure books reach every citizen.

NBT has successfully hosted regional festivals across the country, including the Gomti Book Festival in Lucknow, the Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar, as well as events in Patna, Sambalpur, Shillong, Pune, Nagpur, Goa, Ahmedabad and even at an altitude of 11,500 feet in Ladakh, Marathe said.