Kenya: Strengthening Maritime Ties Through Shared Engagements

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation, promoting health and wellness and fostering community engagement featured prominently during the three-day port call of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash at the Port of Mombasa from 29 September to 1 October 2026.

The visit provided an opportunity for personnel from the Kenya Navy (KN) and the visiting ship to participate in a series of engagements aimed at enhancing professional interaction, fostering camaraderie and strengthening relations between Kenya and India.

The day's activities on 30 commenced with a morning yoga session conducted onboard INS Tarkash, bringing together KN personnel and the ship's crew. The session provided an opportunity for interaction in an informal setting while promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

The engagements continued with a blood donation drive at the Kenya Red Cross Society's (KRCS) Koblenz Hall in Mombasa County. The exercise brought together personnel from INS Tarkash, the KN, the KRCS and Regional Blood Bank Services.

Later, personnel from INS Tarkash and the KN took part in a friendly volleyball match at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe. The sporting activity provided a platform for teamwork and friendly competition further strengthening camaraderie between the two naval forces.

As part of the ship's community outreach programme, the visiting delegation, accompanied by KN personnel and the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, visited Sahajanand Special School in Mtwapa. During the visit, the delegation interacted with the learners and donated assorted foodstuffs to support the institution.

The initiative highlighted the importance of community service and reflected a shared commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society.

The engagements continued on the second day when the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy Base (KNB) Mtongwe, Brigadier William Kiprotich, at the KNB Mtongwe.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways of deepening the longstanding maritime partnership between Kenya and India, with emphasis on enhanced naval cooperation, professional exchanges, capacity building and sustained collaboration in the maritime domain.

The visit also included a guided tour of the Kenya Navy Hospital, during which the delegation was briefed on the hospital's facilities, medical capabilities and range of healthcare services available to KN personnel and their families.

The engagements concluded with an evening reception held at the KN Officers' Mess in honour of the visiting INS Tarkash delegation.

Collectively, the engagements underscored the enduring maritime partnership between Kenya and India, highlighting the role of professional exchanges, shared wellness initiatives, community outreach and continued dialogue in strengthening bilateral naval relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo