Kenya: Driving Performance Through Accountability

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Performance Contracts are critical instruments for translating strategic priorities into measurable results, strengthening accountability and ensuring that institutional resources and efforts remain focused on achieving organisational objectives. Within the Kenya Air Force (KAF), they provide Formation Commanders and Principal Staff Officers with a clear framework for delivering agreed targets and outcomes.

The Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula, presided over the signing of Performance Contracts for KAF Formation Commanders and Principal Staff Officers at the KAF Conference Room on 2 October 2026.

The exercise reaffirmed KAF's commitment to results-based management, operational readiness and effective service delivery, while providing a basis for monitoring performance and addressing emerging challenges.

Speaking during the occasion, Maj Gen Waliaula emphasised the importance of translating commitments into tangible outcomes.

“Performance Contracts are not merely administrative instruments; they are commitments to deliver results. Every target must contribute to enhanced capability, operational readiness and improved service delivery,” he said.

The signing underscored leadership ownership, disciplined execution and accountability in driving the KAF towards its strategic objectives.

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