MP: Congress Targets BJP Govt Over Debt, Borrowing During HM Shah's Bhopal Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the state's rising debt and expenditure priorities, and urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek an explanation from the state government during his Bhopal visit.

Patwari claimed that Madhya Pradesh's outstanding liabilities had risen to around Rs 6 lakh crore, translating into a debt burden of nearly Rs 80,000 per citizen.

He demanded a white paper on the state's total debt, interest payments and expenditure priorities.

The Congress leader said the state government had raised Rs 7,600 crore through market borrowing in September alone.

He added that the 2026-27 Budget had provided for borrowings of Rs 1,06,190 crore and estimated the fiscal deficit at Rs 71,458 crore.

Patwari also questioned the state government's decision to purchase a Challenger 3500 jet costing more than Rs 233 crore and an ACH160 helicopter estimated at around Rs 225 crore, saying such spending needed to be viewed in the context of the state's growing debt burden.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not limit his Madhya Pradesh visit to party and political programmes. As a senior Union Minister, he should also seek answers from the state government on its financial management, rising debt and issues concerning the people," the State Congress Chief said in a statement.

He also cited the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, claiming that utilisation certificates involving Rs 22,049 crore were pending as of March 2024.

"Of this, certificates relating to Rs 13,607 crore had remained pending for more than nine years," he said.

Patwari also added that CAG figures showed that the state's public debt and liabilities had increased from Rs 2,30,572 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 3,97,709 crore in 2023-24.

The Congress leader also raised questions over the Chhindwara cough syrup deaths, malnutrition in Balaghat and differences between Ministers and the bureaucracy, linking them to the broader issue of governance in the state.

"People should know how much of the borrowed money has been used for genuine development and how much has gone into routine expenditure and VVIP facilities," Patwari said.

He demanded that the state government issue a detailed white paper on its debt, interest burden, spending priorities and expenditure on VVIP facilities.