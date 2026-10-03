Labourer Dies After Suspected Toxic Gas Exposure In Septic Tank In MP's Chhindwara

MENAFN - IANS) Chhindwara, Oct 3 (IANS) A 35-year-old labourer died, and another was hospitalised after the two lost consciousness while working inside a newly constructed septic tank in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on Friday in Kursidhana village under Tamia police station limits when Mohan Kumre, 35, and Diyalal Dhurve, 36, entered the septic tank at a construction site to remove the shuttering.

According to police, the two labourers became unconscious shortly after entering the enclosed tank, apparently after being exposed to gas accumulated inside the structure. People at the site pulled them out and rushed them to Tamia Hospital, where doctors examined both men. Mohan was declared dead, while Diyalal was given initial treatment and referred to the District Hospital in Chhindwara for further medical care.

Mohan died on Saturday, a day after the incident, police said.

Tamia police station in-charge Ashish Jaitwar said both labourers had lost consciousness after entering the septic tank and one of them subsequently died. "Both labourers had fainted inside the septic tank, and one of them lost his life," Jaitwar said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," Jaitwar said.

The exact nature of the gas that caused the labourers to lose consciousness has not yet been established.

Police are investigating how the gas accumulated inside the newly constructed tank and whether adequate safety precautions were followed during the work.

The investigators are also recording statements of people present at the construction site and examining the circumstances under which the labourers entered the enclosed structure.

Police said further details would emerge after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.