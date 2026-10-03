Jordan, Syria Talk Exchange Of Meteorology Expertise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 3 (Petra) – Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Director Raed Khattab and his Syrian counterpart Abdul Karim Al Mohammad on Friday discussed forging closer cooperation and exchanging meteorological expertise between the two countries.

The head of the Syrian Meteorology Department is leading a delegation on a visit to learn first-hand about systems, equipment, and technologies used by the JMD, as well as its modus operandi and applications in weather monitoring and forecasting, the JMD said in a press release on Saturday.

The team observed the systems for receiving and processing data and procedures to issue weather forecasts and alerts.

The visit reflects a mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two institutions, and leveraging expertise in weather monitoring and forecasting with the aim of improving the quality of meteorological services and boosting capacities regarding early warning systems and the management of various weather phenomena, said the JMD.

The visit also included weather monitoring stations and networks, and automated systems, where the team learned about the processes of collecting, quality-controlling, and exchanging meteorological data, and reviewed various technical applications and systems used to support forecasting operations.

The two sides also discussed the prospect of implementing joint training and capacity building programs, data and expertise sharing, and development of monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems.

This includes training Syrian meteorological personnel at the JMD for monitoring and forecasting, in accordance with established official frameworks and procedures, it said.

//Petra//SS