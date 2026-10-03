Lower House Deputy Speaker Meets Arab Ambassadors In Ethiopia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 3 (Petra) – Lower House First Deputy Speaker, MP Khamis Atiyeh, heading Jordan's delegation to the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Arab ambassadors.

The meeting with ambassadors to Ethiopia Abdullah Al-Zahrani of Saudi Arabia, Qatar's Saad Al-Nuaimi, and Fares Alqub of Palestine dealt with Jordan's relations with the brotherly Arab countries and ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation to serve Arab causes and support unified stances on regional challenges, according to a Lower House press release.

Atiyeh stressed the importance of coordinating Arab positions on key Arab issues, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause, noting parliamentary diplomacy's role in fostering cooperation among Arab legislative institutions.

He spoke about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as developments in Syria and Lebanon and the impact of these tensions on the region's security and stability.

The envoys pledged a commitment to further developing relations with Jordan and cementing joint cooperation across various fields to serve common interests and Arab causes.

//Petra//SS