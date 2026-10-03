ASE Reelected To Arab Federation Of Capital Markets' Board

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 3 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has been re-elected as a member of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) Board, its top governing body, during its annual conference in Abu Dhabi.

Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the ASE, commented that the reelection reflects the AFCM members' appreciation for Jordan and ASE's significant role in the Federation over the past years, as well as its active participation in tits activities and committees.

"This achievement comes in light of the upgrading and updating of the national capital market's legislative and technical frameworks and infrastructure as part of a strategic plan aimed at advancing the capital market and improving the investment climate in accordance with latest international standards and practices," said Wathaifi.

The conference also saw the re-election of the Egyptian Exchange, the Iraq Stock Exchange, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the Bahrain Bourse, the Tunis Stock Exchange, Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR), and the Saudi Clearing Company.

During the conference, the ASE received the Arab Federation of Capital Markets' annual award for 2025, recognizing it as the best-performing Arab stock exchange in terms of price index growth for that year.

The AFCM groups 18 Arab stock exchanges, 7 clearing companies, and various financial institutions, including brokerage firms, asset management companies, research centers, listed companies, and investment funds, from across the Arab region.

//Petra//SS