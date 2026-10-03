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Land Dispute Leaves Three Dead In Swat's Saidu Sharif

Land Dispute Leaves Three Dead In Swat's Saidu Sharif


2026-10-03 09:15:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Swat's Batoura Mian Baba village in Saidu Sharif, three people, including a father, his son and a woman, were killed in firing over a land dispute.

According to police, the father and son from one side and a woman from the other side were killed in the firing.

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Police said the bodies of all three victims were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, where post-mortem examinations are underway.

Police have registered a report and launched a further investigation into the incident.

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Tribal News Network

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