Land Dispute Leaves Three Dead In Swat's Saidu Sharif
According to police, the father and son from one side and a woman from the other side were killed in the firing.
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Police said the bodies of all three victims were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, where post-mortem examinations are underway.
Police have registered a report and launched a further investigation into the incident.
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