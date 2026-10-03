MP Sahney Announces Rs 25 Lakh Bravery Award For Capt Machchhar

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday announced a Rs 25 lakh“Smit Machchhar Bravery Award” to honour Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary courage and presence of mind during the life-threatening cockpit attack on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar acted with remarkable courage and helped avert a major tragedy, safeguarding the lives of around 170 passengers.

Appreciating his exemplary act of bravery and selflessness, Sahney said that such courage represents the finest spirit of India and should inspire the younger generation.

Sahney has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Captain Machchhar be considered for the Ashoka Chakra and a national bravery award.

He said that the award would also strengthen efforts towards creating opportunities for underprivileged youth.

Free skill training is being provided across nearly 20 courses, including aviation, to thousands of youths in Punjab.

As part of this initiative, support had been extended for the pilot training of Kulveer Kaur, daughter of an Anganwadi worker from Barnala, enabling her to undergo training in both India and South Africa.

She is now a commercial pilot.

Sahney announced that the pilot-training programme for economically disadvantaged youths would be further strengthened through scholarships in Captain Smit Machchhar's name, turning his act of courage into an enduring source of opportunity and inspiration.

Captain Machchhar believed that being a soldier was not just a profession but a responsibility towards the motherland.

He knew that the path of a soldier was full of challenges, danger and sacrifice, but nothing could weaken his spirit.

Known for his extraordinary bravery, Captain Machchhar has reportedly emerged as a symbol of courage, determination and quick action.