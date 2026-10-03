Bihar: Anant Singh Backs Jan Suraaj Candidate With Jan Ashirwad Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political activity surrounding the Bihar Legislative Council elections, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh of Mokama on Saturday embarked on a nearly 200-km-long Jan Ashirwad Yatra in support of Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates' constituency.

The yatra began from Anant Singh's residence in Patna and passed through parts of Nalanda before proceeding towards Nawada.

At several places, party workers and supporters gathered to welcome him, with slogans such as“Anant Singh Zindabad” and“Chhote Sarkar Zindabad” being raised.

Supporters were also seen taking selfies with the JD(U) MLA.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Gunjan Singh accompanied Anant Singh during the journey.

Before setting out from Patna, Anant Singh said he was seeking the blessings of voters for Anuj Singh.

“The public is God; they are the masters. I have set out to seek their blessings for Anuj. I will travel as far as Nawada,” he said.

Asked whether he could reconsider his position in view of the JD(U)'s official stand, Anant Singh ruled out any retreat.

Without directly naming JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar, he said:“Everyone knows what he has done for me.”

Anant Singh has publicly backed Anuj Singh despite the latter being a Jan Suraaj candidate and Neeraj Kumar being the JD(U)'s official nominee from the Patna Graduates' constituency.

The JD(U) has said the matter is being examined within the party.

The proposed route of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra includes Bakhtiyarpur, Harnaut and Bihar Sharif, followed by Pawapuri, Ghosrawan, Chhachhu Bigha, Katrisarai, Shahpur, Warsaliganj, Pakribarawan, Kauakol, Phuldi, Rupau, Roh and Kadirganj before reaching Nawada.

The programme also includes garlanding ceremonies at Warsaliganj, the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Narhat and the Jayaprakash Narayan Ashram in Hisua.

The roadshow comes days after Anant Singh accompanied Anuj Singh during his nomination for the Patna Graduates' constituency, further highlighting his public support for the Jan Suraaj candidate.

Anuj Singh, a resident of Nawada's New Area locality, has been fielded by Jan Suraaj from the Patna Graduates' constituency.

He has studied at Modern English School, Ganauri Ramkali Teachers' Training College and Triveni B.Ed. College.

He holds a PhD in Resource Geography from Magadh University, which he obtained in 2011.

According to details cited in reports about his candidature, Singh declared assets of around Rs 4.79 crore in his 2026 election affidavit.

He was earlier associated with the Congress and later joined Jan Suraaj. Anant Singh backs Anuj Singh with Jan Ashirwad Yatra.