Kumaraswamy Escalates Attack On Karnataka CM Over NICE Project

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday intensified his attack on Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging irregularities in land transactions linked to the NICE Road project and questioning the alleged links between the Chief Minister's family and the Shobha apartment complex at Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru.

The NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) project is a major infrastructure initiative involving the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC), including the NICE Road, developed by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd (NICE).

The project has been controversial mainly over land acquisition, compensation to farmers, the extent of land allotted to the project, and alleged violations of the original agreement.

Kumaraswamy has demanded that the project be scrapped and has called upon people not to pay toll while travelling on the NICE Road.

Kumaraswamy made the allegations after meeting farmers who had lost their land for the NICE Road project.

He questioned the ownership of the Shobha apartment complex near the Hosakerehalli toll and alleged that the Chief Minister's family and his brother, D.K. Suresh, had links with the property.

“Who are Amashe Gowda, Bhagyalakshmi and Kempegowda?” Kumaraswamy asked.

He further questioned how the Chief Minister had purchased land in his and his mother's names, how it was possible to purchase land that had already been notified for a government project, and how the NOC had been obtained.

He alleged that the property had helped create assets worth around Rs 2,000 crore through the construction of the high-rise Shobha apartment complex.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the NICE company had not issued NOCs to poor people whose land had been acquired around the project and had even denied an NOC to Siddaganga Mutt.

However, he questioned how around 200-300 acres of land surrounding the NICE Road had allegedly been purchased by the Chief Minister and his family.

He alleged that land had been taken from people through unfair means, including intimidation and coercion.

Kumaraswamy compared Shivakumar to Shishupala, a character from the Mahabharata, saying that Lord Krishna had allowed Shishupala to commit 101 mistakes before taking action.

“Excessive greed, an insatiable hunger for land and the desire for more and more despite what God has given a person can lead him to commit one mistake after another,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that the story of the state's Chief Minister was similar.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the people of Karnataka had been watching Shivakumar's alleged actions and had given him a final opportunity.

He further alleged that the NICE Road project itself was facing the danger of being taken over.

He claimed that Shivakumar was attempting to acquire the entire project in association with a Hyderabad-based person in business.

“The NICE agreement will end next year. After that, the NICE Road will become a complete asset,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He further claimed that even before that, the Chief Minister had ventured to“swallow it”.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that attempts had been made to offer him inducements to remain silent on the NICE project.

“Why do you want to get involved in the NICE project? Stay silent on this issue. Take whatever you want,” he alleged, claiming that he had rejected such approaches.

“Nobody can buy me. I am a man of the people. I live for the people and am ready to give my life for them,” Kumaraswamy said.

He asserted that the farmers affected by the NICE project and the people of Karnataka were united and that he would work to ensure that the NICE Road remained with the state.

Kumaraswamy also demanded the immediate arrest of NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny, alleging that he had made derogatory remarks about the late Siddaganga seer, Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji.

“He should be arrested immediately,” Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had continued to protect Kheny and was colluding with him.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that Kheny had appropriated property belonging to Siddaganga Mutt and accused Shivakumar of supporting him.

Kumaraswamy's remarks are part of his continuing criticism of the Chief Minister over the NICE Road project and alleged land transactions connected to it.