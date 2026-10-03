26 Lakh Women Trained, 20 Lakh Become Lakhpati Didis: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the state's women are increasingly moving towards economic self-reliance, with more than 26 lakh women trained under the Lakhpati Didi initiative and around 20 lakh women achieving Lakhpati Didi status.

He said women's participation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment would play a key role in building a self-reliant and prosperous Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said women are not merely an integral part of society but the foundation of family, society and nation-building.

He said respect for and empowerment of women are hallmarks of a civilised society.

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' and dialogue programme at University Commerce College on Saturday, Sharma said Indian tradition has always honoured Nari Shakti.

He noted that women are revered in the forms of Goddess Durga, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi, representing power, knowledge and prosperity.

The Chief Minister highlighted the contributions of women such as Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule, saying their courage, dedication and commitment continue to inspire society.

Sharma said Rajasthan has a long tradition of women setting examples of devotion, sacrifice and courage.

He referred to Mirabai, Panna Dhay, Hadi Rani, Kalibai and Amrita Devi, highlighting their contributions and sacrifices.

He said their lives demonstrate courage, dedication, devotion to duty, and commitment to society and the environment.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the contribution of mothers, sisters and daughters in strengthening the nation.

He said several initiatives taken during the past 12 years have focused on improving women's quality of life, education, health and economic independence.

He mentioned Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, saying these schemes have helped ease the lives of women.

Sharma said women are benefiting from self-employment opportunities through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, while the Lakhpati Didi initiative is creating opportunities for women to become economically self-reliant.

He also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and said initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have sought to expand opportunities for women's participation in leadership.

The Chief Minister said the Rajasthan government has undertaken several initiatives for women's welfare during the last two and three-quarter years.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, financial assistance has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500.

Under the Ma Voucher Yojana, 5.74 lakh sonography coupons have been issued, while eligible families are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 450.

Sharma said the state government is promoting girls' education through various initiatives.

According to him, 13.85 lakh bicycles have been distributed to girls, while around 46,000 scooters have been provided under the Kalibai Uchcha Shiksha Scooty Yojana and Devnarayan Chhatra Scooty Yojana.

He said nearly 19 lakh pensioners have received a total of Rs 8,866 crore under the Mukhyamantri Ekal Nari Samman Pension Yojana.

Under the Lado Protsahan Yojana, a savings bond worth Rs 1.5 lakh is being provided to eligible low-income families upon the birth of a girl child, he said.

The Chief Minister also said the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, helpers, crèche workers and Saathins has been increased by 10 per cent annually over the past three years.

According to Sharma, 1.22 crore women and girls in Rajasthan are being provided sanitary napkins free of cost every month.

Sharma said more than 26 lakh women have received training under the Lakhpati Didi initiative, while around 20 lakh women have achieved Lakhpati Didi status.

He said the commitment, hard work and collective strength of women would play an important role in making Rajasthan self-reliant and economically prosperous.

He added that women's participation would also contribute to achieving the vision of a Developed India and Developed Rajasthan by 2047.

During the programme, Sharma flagged off 60 ambulances, nine articulating water towers and 185 auto-tippers under the National Health Mission (NHM).

He also handed over scooter keys to beneficiaries identified as Lakhpati Didis.

The Chief Minister said the state government's initiatives are aimed at strengthening women's confidence and creating greater opportunities for them in education, health, employment and entrepreneurship.