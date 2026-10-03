Newnan, Coweta County, GA (October 3, 2026) - At the request of the Newnan Police Department (NPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan, GA. Zadarious Dorsey, age 18, of Newnan, GA, was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:00 a.m., on October 3, 2026, a NPD officer saw a white car driving near the intersection of Dodson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Newnan. The officer followed the car until it came to a stop on Cliff Circle. The officer then approached the car and attempted to speak with the driver. Five men immediately exited the vehicle. One man walked from the car toward a home, and the other four men ran away. The officer ran after one of the men, later identified as Dorsey. During the foot chase, the officer gave verbal commands for Dorsey to stop, Dorsey continued to run. The officer deployed his taser toward Dorsey, but the taser was ineffective. The officer then saw Dorsey pull a gun from his waistband area and the officer gave verbal commands for Dorsey to stop and drop the gun. The officer then shot Dorsey multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid to Dorsey until EMS arrived. Dorsey was taken to a area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Dorsey's body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

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GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Newnan, GA News Provided By October 03, 2026, 12:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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