Anderson Garage Door & Shutter Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anderson Garage Door & Shutter, a Port Charlotte-based garage door, opener, and shutter company serving Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties, has been named the winner of their 2026 Best of Florida Award. Founded in 2002, the company has spent more than two decades installing garage doors and openers, windows, and screens, alongside a shutter division that manufactures its own accordion and roll-down shutters in-house before installing and retailing them.What sets Anderson Garage Door & Shutter apart is the range of work handled under one roof. The company sells and installs garage doors and openers, windows, sliding garage screens, and motorized garage screens for homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. On the shutter side, Anderson manufactures its own accordion shutters and roll-down shutters before installing and retailing them, giving the company direct control over fit, materials, and turnaround time that comes with handling every step of a project in-house. That same crew also handles repairs and maintenance, so a homeowner isn't stuck calling a different company when an opener needs a tune-up.That level of control traces back to a company philosophy that has stayed consistent since it opened its doors in 2002: "We believe in doing things right or not at all." For a region that depends on shutters and garage doors holding up through hurricane season year after year, that standard shows up in the details, from a shutter color match to an opener that still runs quietly years after installation."We've always figured a door or a shutter is only as good as how it works five years after we leave," said Brook of Anderson Garage Door & Shutter.Anderson Garage Door & Shutter plans to keep expanding both its installation and manufacturing work across Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties as demand for hurricane-ready shutters and reliable garage doors continues to grow. Their 2026 Best of Florida Award marks another milestone for a company that has spent more than two decades proving that doing a job right the first time is still the fastest way to do it.For more information click here!

Anderson Garage Door & Shutter

Anderson Garage Door & Shutter

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Anderson Garage Door & Shutter Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 03, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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