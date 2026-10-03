Mamata Banerjee Had No Fracture In Leg During 2021 Bengal Poll Campaign In Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday made an explosive allegation accusing his predecessor and the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making a false claim of getting her leg fractured during the poll campaign at Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district for the 2021 state polls.

In 2021, Mamata Banerjee contested as Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram and was defeated by Adhikari by a margin of little less than 2,000 votes.

Later, she got elected in a bypoll from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata and retained her chair as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

Mamata Banerjee was reportedly injured while campaigning for the 2021 Assembly elections in Nandigram.

At that time, she campaigned for the elections with a plaster on her leg and being wheelchair bound.

At the time, the Trinamool Congress also raised the slogan -- "The Game is on with the fractured leg".

Immediately after the accident that day, Mamata Banerjee alleged that her leg was injured as she was pushed by a group of people and also claimed that there was a conspiracy to assassinate her.

On Saturday afternoon, CM Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of making false claims of her leg being fractured during the poll campaign at Nandigram and also furnished a medical report substantiating his allegations against his predecessor.

He also said that a separate investigation will be initiated by the administration on these "false claims" by the former Chief Minister.

"Let the bye-elections for the two Assembly constituencies be over this month and a separate investigation in the matter will start," Chief Minister Adhikari added.

He also claimed that during the entire campaign for the 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee kept accusing him of being the mastermind behind the accident.

"However, the radiodiagnosis report from the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences dated March 11, 2021, relating to treatment of the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clearly states that there was no sign of fracture," CM Adhikari said.

Nandigram is going for bypoll on October 6 and the results will be declared on October 9.

"Since the model code of conduct is already in force, I am not saying anything more in the matter now. Once the election code is lifted, we will conduct a new investigation into this false propaganda. I will announce that after October 9," the Chief Minister added.

There was no reaction from a single Trinamool Congress leader, including Mamata Banerjee, regarding the matter.