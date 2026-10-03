TVK Complains To EC Over Stalin's Remarks Against Its Dharapuram Candidate Sathyabama

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday complained to the Election Commission (EC) against DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, alleging that he mocked its Dharapuram Assembly bypoll candidate P. Sathyabama during an election campaign speech.

The party's legal team also submitted a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, seeking action over remarks it described as insulting to a woman candidate and a violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint follows Stalin's address at a public meeting in Dharapuram in support of DMK candidate S. Sukanya, who is contesting as the nominee of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

According to the account cited in the complaint, Stalin referred to names allegedly used by others to ridicule Sathyabama and questioned her political conduct.

His comments drew strong objections from TVK, which accused him of using the campaign platform to disparage its candidate.

The legal team has sought an examination of the speech and action for the alleged breach of election rules.

It has also requested registration of a case under provisions relating to harassment of women, according to reports.

There was no immediate confirmation of whether the Election Commission had issued a notice or whether police had registered a case.

The complaint seeks action against Stalin, but the status of any subsequent proceedings remains unclear.

Details of the provisions invoked were also unavailable.

The dispute comes as campaigning intensifies for the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

Both Assembly constituencies are witnessing five-cornered contests, with senior leaders camping in the areas and stepping up efforts to secure support for their candidates.

Campaigning will end at 5 p.m. on Sunday, leaving parties with a final window to hold meetings, organise roadshows and reach voters before the polling.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami intensified their campaigns on Friday through roadshows, as the contests entered their closing phase.

TVK's complaint has added a fresh point of contention to the Dharapuram campaign, where the party is seeking support for Sathyabama against Sukanya and the other contestants.

With canvassing nearing its conclusion, the TVK has urged the authorities to examine the allegations and take appropriate action on its complaint.

An immediate response from Stalin or the DMK to the allegations was not available.