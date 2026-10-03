Two Injured In Russian Strike On Northern Bridge In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a Telegram post.

"Two people were injured this morning as a result of the enemy strike on the Northern Bridge in the capital. Medics provided medical assistance to one of the injured at the scene. The second person was hospitalized and is now receiving outpatient treatment," the mayor said.

Five injured as Russian forces attack Izium with drones

As reported, the roadway and trolleybus overhead contact network on Kyiv's Northern Bridge were damaged in a Russian attack early on October 3. Traffic remained restricted, with three lanes operating from the left bank to the right bank of the Dnipro River, and one lane from the right bank to the left.