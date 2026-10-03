Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inspects Okhla Landfill, Says 'Garbage Mountain Is Going'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the Okhla landfill site, one of the national Capital's three major landfill sites, where accumulated waste is being cleared and the site is being developed into a park.

The Delhi government has set a target of eliminating the garbage mound at the Okhla landfill by the end of this year, with waste processing work being carried out on a large scale.

Speaking during her visit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recalled her earlier visit to the site when a huge mountain of garbage stood there.

“...When I came here last time, and there was a gigantic mountain of garbage here, I had said from the stage that the mountain of garbage has to go. The Opposition took a dig at this and said, 'look, madam is saying that the mountain of garbage has to go'. Today, I want to call and invite them here to see that the mountain of garbage is going; now only its back is visible. It did not go on its own, that is certain. The policies that were used for this and the intention with which the work was carried out are very important...,” Gupta said.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta said she inspected the progress of waste disposal work at the site and reviewed the future action plan with officials.

“Today, upon reaching the Okhla landfill site, I inspected the on-ground progress of the waste disposal work and reviewed the future action plan with the officials.”

“The goal is set, the timeline is set, and the work is progressing at a rapid pace on the ground. Thousands of tonnes of waste are being processed every day,” she added.

The chief minister mentioned that Delhi must be completely freed from mountains of garbage.“For this, the entire team is working day and night in mission mode.”

According to recent reports, approximately 70 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated legacy waste have been biomined and processed from the Okhla site, freeing up nearly 35 acres of land.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is targeting December 2026 for final comprehensive clearance and remediation at the Okhla and Bhalswa landfill sites. The target comes ahead of the deadline for the Ghazipur landfill, which is expected in late 2027.