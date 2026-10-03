Viral Video: RPF Constable Saves Passenger Who Falls While Boarding Moving Train

A dramatic CCTV video from Nagpur railway station is going viral after an RPF constable narrowly saved a passenger who fell while trying to board a moving train. The incident happened around midnight on October 1 as the Howrah AC Duronto Express was leaving Platform No. 4.

Passenger Tries To Board Moving Train

According to the details shared with the viral video, the passenger attempted to board the train while it was already moving. Within moments, he lost his balance and fell dangerously close to the train.

Nagpur - A major accident was narrowly averted at Nagpur railway station after an alert RPF constable rescued a passenger who attempted to board a moving train. The incident took place around midnight on October 1, when the Howrah AC Duronto Express was departing from Platform No. 4. #cctv

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 3, 2026

The CCTV footage shows the passenger struggling near the moving coach as the situation quickly turns serious. The incident could have ended badly, but an alert RPF constable immediately noticed what was happening.

Constable Rushes To His Rescue

The constable quickly stepped in and pulled the passenger away from the moving train, preventing a potentially serious accident. The timely intervention has since drawn praise online, with many people appreciating the officer for reacting quickly in a dangerous situation.

The video has also sparked discussion about railway safety and the risks of trying to board a train after it has started moving. Passengers are regularly advised to wait for the next train instead of putting their lives at risk.

Safety Concerns Also Raised

While the RPF constable is being praised for his quick action and is reportedly being rewarded for his bravery, the incident has also raised questions about the passenger's careless decision to board a moving train. The viral CCTV footage serves as another reminder that a few seconds of haste can have serious consequences.