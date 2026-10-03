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RSF Attack Reportedly Kills Dozens of Civilians in Sudan’s North Kordofan
(MENAFN) More than 25 civilians were reportedly killed in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces in the Umm Badr area of Sudan’s North Kordofan state, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.
In a statement issued Saturday, the medical group said footage circulating online appeared to show RSF members carrying out executions of civilians in the area.
The organization said the incident was particularly serious because there were indications that the victims may have been targeted because of their ethnic backgrounds. It said the killings were reportedly carried out under accusations that the victims supported the Sudanese army.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the network said.
The doctors’ group warned that targeting civilians because of their ethnic or social affiliations could further damage relations between communities, undermine social stability and contribute to the spread of hate speech and additional violence.
The network called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to conduct an independent investigation into the reported killings. It also urged authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately issued a response to the allegations. The group has generally denied deliberately targeting civilians, while Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have disputed such claims.
The reported attack comes as fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the RSF across North Kordofan. In recent weeks, the army has announced advances in several parts of the state and said it had taken control of 11 areas.
Since late July, army forces have regained significant territory in North Kordofan after recapturing the strategically important city of Bara. They have also retaken Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Siyala and secured the national road connecting Bara with Omdurman, located west of Khartoum.
The broader Kordofan region remains a major area of conflict. North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan have all witnessed fighting between the army and the RSF since October last year.
Sudan has been locked in a war between the two sides since 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced around 13 million others from their homes, according to UN and international estimates, creating one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
In a statement issued Saturday, the medical group said footage circulating online appeared to show RSF members carrying out executions of civilians in the area.
The organization said the incident was particularly serious because there were indications that the victims may have been targeted because of their ethnic backgrounds. It said the killings were reportedly carried out under accusations that the victims supported the Sudanese army.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the network said.
The doctors’ group warned that targeting civilians because of their ethnic or social affiliations could further damage relations between communities, undermine social stability and contribute to the spread of hate speech and additional violence.
The network called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to conduct an independent investigation into the reported killings. It also urged authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately issued a response to the allegations. The group has generally denied deliberately targeting civilians, while Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have disputed such claims.
The reported attack comes as fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the RSF across North Kordofan. In recent weeks, the army has announced advances in several parts of the state and said it had taken control of 11 areas.
Since late July, army forces have regained significant territory in North Kordofan after recapturing the strategically important city of Bara. They have also retaken Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Siyala and secured the national road connecting Bara with Omdurman, located west of Khartoum.
The broader Kordofan region remains a major area of conflict. North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan have all witnessed fighting between the army and the RSF since October last year.
Sudan has been locked in a war between the two sides since 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced around 13 million others from their homes, according to UN and international estimates, creating one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
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