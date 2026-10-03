CPI(M)'S Govindan Targets Kerala Govt, Alleges Satheesan Backed By BJP-RSS

MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 3 (IANS) CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M.V. Govindan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led UDF government, alleging that the ruling front was deeply divided and that Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan was pursuing policies favourable to the BJP and RSS.

“The entire UDF system in Kerala has become disorganised. Even the UDF convenor Adoor Prakash himself says that he knows nothing,” Govindan told the media in Palakkad.

He said only a few people were coming out in support of Satheesan, while more people within the Congress appeared to be backing UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash.

“There is a major division within the Congress and the UDF. More people are supporting Adoor Prakash. Very few are speaking in favour of the Chief Minister,” Govindan said.

He questioned how the UDF could function without proper consultations among its constituent parties and leaders.“How can the affairs of the UDF be conducted without consultations?” he asked.

Govindan alleged that the government was adopting positions favourable to the BJP and claimed that the RSS and BJP were sponsoring Satheesan.

“The Satheesan government is an RSS-sponsored government,” he said.

His remarks came amid growing differences within the Congress and the UDF over the style of functioning of the government and the lack of consultations with alliance partners.

Govindan also targeted the Indian Union Muslim League, alleging that the party had surrendered before what he described as the RSS's advance.

Govindan's remarks add to the political attack by the CPI(M) against the UDF government at a time when differences among senior Congress and UDF leaders have come out into the open.

The CPI(M) state secretary said the developments reflected a serious crisis within the Congress-led front and questioned whether the UDF could effectively function without collective consultations.

This issue has become the first issue for the Left Front led by the CPI(M) to take on the Satheesan government after being mauled at the assembly polls when its tally fell from 99 seats to 35 seats in the 140-member House.