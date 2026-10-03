Parameshwara Seeks Timely Central Aid For Severe Drought In Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday urged the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visiting Karnataka to make a fair and comprehensive assessment of the severe drought situation in the state and help ensure timely central assistance to deal with the matter.

Addressing the Central team during a briefing held at the Chief Minister's Home Office, Krishna, in Bengaluru, chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Parameshwara said Karnataka is facing one of the most severe drought situations witnessed in recent decades, with agriculture, horticulture, drinking water availability and rural livelihoods badly affected.“This is one of the most severe droughts we have experienced in our time. In many places, crops germinated and dried up after just two leaves. Farmers sowed again after a few spells of rain, but even the second sowing dried up. If you visit the fields today, in several places there is practically no crop left,” he told the team.

Unanswered Pleas for Assistance

Parameshwara also drew the team's attention to the state government's repeated communication with the Union government seeking intervention and drought assistance. He said successive Chief Ministers like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and the state government had written several times to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister on the drought situation.“We have written several letters to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Agriculture Minister. I have also written to the concerned Union Ministers. But not a single response has come so far. We request you to look into this and help us in taking the relief process forward,” Parameshwara said.

Scale of the Drought and Aid Requested

The Deputy Chief Minister said the scale and spread of the present drought is unprecedented in recent years. The State has now declared 217 of its 240 taluks as drought-affected, covering almost the entire State.

For the 177 taluks assessed under the first two drought memoranda, crop loss has been reported across approximately 47.09 lakh hectares, with the estimated economic loss at ₹46,324.50 crore. The State submitted its first memorandum seeking ₹3,705.30 crore in NDRF assistance for 101 drought-affected taluks. A supplementary memorandum submitted on October 1 sought another ₹3,437.34 crore for 76 additional taluks. Together, Karnataka has sought ₹7,142.64 crore in Central assistance for the 177 taluks assessed under the two memoranda.

Adherence to Central Guidelines

Parameshwara said the State Government had strictly followed the parameters prescribed under the Government of India's Manual for Drought Management while assessing and declaring drought-hit areas.“Even during the special session, several legislators requested us to declare their taluks drought-affected. But we made it clear that we could not deviate from the Government of India guidelines. We have strictly followed the drought manual and all the prescribed parameters,” he said.

He said the Central team now had an opportunity to see the situation directly in the affected districts.“We are not asking for anything extra. Our only appeal is that you make a fair assessment. Please see the reality on the ground and help us get the assistance that is genuinely due to the State,” Parameshwara said.

Unprecedented Rainfall Deficiency

The Deputy Chief Minister said the drought had been caused by persistent and widespread rainfall deficiency throughout the monsoon season. Karnataka recorded a 35% cumulative rainfall deficit during the Southwest Monsoon 2026. The State received only 551 mm of rainfall, the second-lowest Southwest Monsoon rainfall recorded in Karnataka since 1956.

Rainfall deficiency was reported in 30 of the 31 districts, while 209 of the State's 240 taluks recorded deficit rainfall.

Parameshwara said he, along with the Chief Minister and district in-charge ministers, had undertaken visits to drought-affected regions to understand the situation on the ground.“I have personally visited around 10 to 15 districts. All district in-charge ministers were also directed to visit every district and taluk under their responsibility and submit reports. The assessments made by the State are based on these ground-level reports and scientific parameters,” he said.

Emerging Drinking Water Crisis

Parameshwara said the drinking water situation is emerging as one of the biggest challenges arising from the drought and could worsen during the coming summer. The State Government has already initiated drought mitigation measures and released funds for drinking water supply and other emergency works.

At present, drinking water is being supplied in 861 rural villages through 227 tankers and 720 hired borewells. The State estimates that more than 2,300 Gram Panchayats could face drinking water problems in the coming months, and contingency plans have been prepared.

The State Government has released ₹306 crore from State funds through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department for ensuring drinking water supply in areas affected by deficient rainfall.“Money alone is not going to solve this problem. Drinking water and overall water availability will be major challenges. We will need substantial support to manage the situation in the coming months,” Dr Parameshwara said.

State Government's Mitigation Efforts

Parameshwara informed the Central team that the State Government had already announced ₹2,500 per affected farmer as immediate input assistance, and orders had been issued to implement the decision. He said the Government had also taken measures relating to crop protection, fodder availability, livestock protection and rural employment to reduce the impact of the drought.

The State has enrolled a record 37.50 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) this year and has requested that eligible crop insurance claims be assessed and settled without delay.

Further Requests to Central Team

Parameshwara urged the IMCT to ensure that its final assessment takes into account not only the 177 taluks covered by the first two memoranda, but also the 40 additional taluks subsequently declared drought-affected and any further crop damage identified during the final assessment. The State estimates that once the entire assessment is completed, the total affected crop area could reach nearly 55 lakh hectares.

He also requested the central team to support the State's demand for an early revision of the existing input subsidy norms, so that relief provided to farmers better reflects the present cost of agricultural inputs.

The State further sought the Central team's intervention for timely settlement of crop insurance claims and for ensuring that banks provide eligible loan restructuring and other financial assistance to drought-affected farmers in accordance with RBI guidelines.

Parameshwara reiterated that the State Government had taken all possible steps within its resources and now expected timely support from the Union Government.“The severity of the drought is there for the team to see on the ground. Karnataka has followed every parameter prescribed by the Government of India. Our request is simple -- make a fair assessment and help us get timely assistance to protect our farmers and address the drinking water crisis,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)