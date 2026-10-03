403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes Kill Five Palestinians as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) The Israeli army killed five Palestinians and wounded six others in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in Tel Aviv's continuing violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among the victims of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in western Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.
Local sources and eyewitnesses also said that Israeli warplanes launched at least two missiles at an apartment in the Asala residential building early Saturday, destroying the targeted apartment and causing extensive damage to neighboring homes.
A fire also broke out as a result of the bombardment.
Local sources also said the Israeli army carried out a demolition operation targeting buildings and facilities in areas under its control east of the neighborhood of Tuffah in northeastern Gaza City.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery carried out intense shelling of areas south and east of the city of Khan Younis and north of Rafah, accompanied by heavy gunfire in those areas, according to eyewitnesses.
In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp.
As of Thursday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures, while around 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Five Palestinians were killed and six others wounded in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israeli military operations continued despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025, according to local reports.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said the strike caused multiple casualties.
Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The attack destroyed the targeted apartment and caused extensive damage to surrounding homes.
The bombardment also triggered a fire at the site, adding to the destruction in the residential area.
Israeli forces also carried out demolition operations against buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City, according to local reports.
In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery reportedly launched intense shelling against areas south and east of Khan Younis as well as locations north of Rafah. Eyewitnesses also reported heavy gunfire in the targeted areas.
Further north in central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp, according to witnesses.
The latest deaths add to the growing toll attributed to ceasefire violations. As of Thursday, at least 1,439 Palestinians had been killed and another 5,052 wounded in reported violations of the ceasefire agreement, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
The wider toll from the conflict remains substantially higher. Palestinian figures indicate that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023.
The prolonged fighting has also caused extensive destruction across the territory. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures, leaving civilians facing severe damage to homes, public facilities and essential services.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among the victims of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in western Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.
Local sources and eyewitnesses also said that Israeli warplanes launched at least two missiles at an apartment in the Asala residential building early Saturday, destroying the targeted apartment and causing extensive damage to neighboring homes.
A fire also broke out as a result of the bombardment.
Local sources also said the Israeli army carried out a demolition operation targeting buildings and facilities in areas under its control east of the neighborhood of Tuffah in northeastern Gaza City.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery carried out intense shelling of areas south and east of the city of Khan Younis and north of Rafah, accompanied by heavy gunfire in those areas, according to eyewitnesses.
In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp.
As of Thursday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures, while around 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Five Palestinians were killed and six others wounded in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israeli military operations continued despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025, according to local reports.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said the strike caused multiple casualties.
Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The attack destroyed the targeted apartment and caused extensive damage to surrounding homes.
The bombardment also triggered a fire at the site, adding to the destruction in the residential area.
Israeli forces also carried out demolition operations against buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City, according to local reports.
In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery reportedly launched intense shelling against areas south and east of Khan Younis as well as locations north of Rafah. Eyewitnesses also reported heavy gunfire in the targeted areas.
Further north in central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp, according to witnesses.
The latest deaths add to the growing toll attributed to ceasefire violations. As of Thursday, at least 1,439 Palestinians had been killed and another 5,052 wounded in reported violations of the ceasefire agreement, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
The wider toll from the conflict remains substantially higher. Palestinian figures indicate that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023.
The prolonged fighting has also caused extensive destruction across the territory. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures, leaving civilians facing severe damage to homes, public facilities and essential services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment