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Sanders Says AIPAC Plans Major Spending Against Netanyahu Critics
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has warned that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee plans to spend $233 million during this fall’s congressional midterm elections in an effort to defeat candidates who criticize the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a post on X, Sanders said the pro-Israel lobbying organization intends to target candidates who publicly oppose or criticize Netanyahu’s government and its policies.
The senator said: "plans to spend $233 million to defeat candidates who dare to speak out against Netanyahu's extremist government,"
Sanders also pointed to the Michigan primary involving Abdul El-Sayed, saying: "They spent $33 million to defeat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary. They lost. They are going to keep losing,”
El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate in Michigan’s Senate race this year, has opposed providing Israel with unconditional US military assistance. He has also criticized policies pursued by the Netanyahu government in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Sanders further called for an end to US military assistance to Israel, stating: "NO MORE U.S. MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL.”
The dispute comes as candidates prepare for the Nov. 3 congressional midterm elections, with polling cited in the report indicating that Democrats have held favorable positions in measurements of the House race and could also compete for control of the Senate.
The role of pro-Israel political organizations has become an increasingly prominent issue in Democratic electoral contests as debate over US policy toward Israel has intensified. Candidates across the party have taken differing positions on military assistance, the war in Gaza, Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and broader US efforts to pursue a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The debate has also unfolded alongside changes in public attitudes toward Israel in the United States. Criticism of the Netanyahu government has increased among some Democratic voters and candidates, particularly over the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza and disagreements over policies affecting Palestinians.
The upcoming congressional elections are therefore expected to feature continued debate over US support for Israel, military assistance, the war in Gaza and the role of political spending in determining the outcome of competitive races.
In a post on X, Sanders said the pro-Israel lobbying organization intends to target candidates who publicly oppose or criticize Netanyahu’s government and its policies.
The senator said: "plans to spend $233 million to defeat candidates who dare to speak out against Netanyahu's extremist government,"
Sanders also pointed to the Michigan primary involving Abdul El-Sayed, saying: "They spent $33 million to defeat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary. They lost. They are going to keep losing,”
El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate in Michigan’s Senate race this year, has opposed providing Israel with unconditional US military assistance. He has also criticized policies pursued by the Netanyahu government in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Sanders further called for an end to US military assistance to Israel, stating: "NO MORE U.S. MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL.”
The dispute comes as candidates prepare for the Nov. 3 congressional midterm elections, with polling cited in the report indicating that Democrats have held favorable positions in measurements of the House race and could also compete for control of the Senate.
The role of pro-Israel political organizations has become an increasingly prominent issue in Democratic electoral contests as debate over US policy toward Israel has intensified. Candidates across the party have taken differing positions on military assistance, the war in Gaza, Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and broader US efforts to pursue a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The debate has also unfolded alongside changes in public attitudes toward Israel in the United States. Criticism of the Netanyahu government has increased among some Democratic voters and candidates, particularly over the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza and disagreements over policies affecting Palestinians.
The upcoming congressional elections are therefore expected to feature continued debate over US support for Israel, military assistance, the war in Gaza and the role of political spending in determining the outcome of competitive races.
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