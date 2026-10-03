403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Southeastern Cancels Train Services After Bedbug Infestation
(MENAFN) Several train services in southern England have been cancelled following the discovery of a bedbug infestation on trains operated by Southeastern, according to reports.
The disruption began after railway staff found bedbugs inside train carriages, prompting the removal of several services from scheduled operations. The West Marina train care depot near Hastings in East Sussex has reportedly been affected, while similar sightings have been made on services operating along Southeastern’s High Speed 1 route, raising concerns that the infestation could spread further.
Some drivers have reportedly declined to operate trains where bedbugs were discovered. Internal messages cited in reports indicate that drivers have also expressed concerns over how the company has handled the situation.
At least three services were cancelled Friday, while additional cancellations have reportedly taken place since the first bedbug sighting on Sept. 22.
One affected train operated several journeys between stations in London and Kent on Tuesday despite the discovery of insects onboard. The train was reportedly given the nickname “Bedbug Express” by staff, while two carriages were closed and kept out of use after a driver spotted the insects at one end of the train.
Southeastern Railway said in a post on X that bedbugs had been detected only in two driver cabs and stressed that no passenger areas had been affected.
"Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
The company’s statement indicates that additional trains were inspected following the reported infestation, with those found to be clear subsequently returned to service.
The disruption began after railway staff found bedbugs inside train carriages, prompting the removal of several services from scheduled operations. The West Marina train care depot near Hastings in East Sussex has reportedly been affected, while similar sightings have been made on services operating along Southeastern’s High Speed 1 route, raising concerns that the infestation could spread further.
Some drivers have reportedly declined to operate trains where bedbugs were discovered. Internal messages cited in reports indicate that drivers have also expressed concerns over how the company has handled the situation.
At least three services were cancelled Friday, while additional cancellations have reportedly taken place since the first bedbug sighting on Sept. 22.
One affected train operated several journeys between stations in London and Kent on Tuesday despite the discovery of insects onboard. The train was reportedly given the nickname “Bedbug Express” by staff, while two carriages were closed and kept out of use after a driver spotted the insects at one end of the train.
Southeastern Railway said in a post on X that bedbugs had been detected only in two driver cabs and stressed that no passenger areas had been affected.
"Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
The company’s statement indicates that additional trains were inspected following the reported infestation, with those found to be clear subsequently returned to service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment