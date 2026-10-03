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Arkia Flight Leaves Dubai to Repatriate Stranded Israelis After Flydubai Incident
(MENAFN) The first Israeli flight arranged to bring home citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates departed Dubai late Friday, following the temporary suspension of Flydubai services between the UAE and Israel.
An Arkia flight took off from Dubai carrying Israeli passengers who had been unable to return home after the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073.
Reports described the incident as an “attempted hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft,” although conflicting accounts have emerged about what occurred inside the cockpit and the motive behind the incident. An official investigation remains underway.
Israeli security authorities authorized Israeli airlines on Thursday to operate special repatriation flights from Dubai. The number of passengers affected by the disruption was not immediately disclosed.
During the initial stage of the repatriation operation, passengers will reportedly be unable to place luggage in the aircraft’s cargo hold because a dedicated security system required for handling checked baggage has not yet been made available.
A source familiar with air traffic between Israel and the UAE said Emirati authorities were communicating with their Israeli counterparts “in an effort to prevent the incident from developing into a broader crisis that could lead to a prolonged suspension of flights.”
Flydubai, meanwhile, stressed the importance of allowing the official investigation to establish the facts surrounding Wednesday’s incident.
The airline temporarily suspended flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai following the cockpit incident, saying the safety and well-being of passengers, crew members and its operations remained its highest priority.
Flydubai said the temporary suspension would give authorities time to continue their investigation and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Earlier Friday, Israeli airline El Al said it had canceled planned flights intended to evacuate Israeli passengers from Dubai after the UAE withdrew landing permission that had previously been granted to Israeli carriers.
The disruption has left some Israeli travelers stranded in the UAE while authorities and airlines work on alternative arrangements to facilitate their return.
The departure of the Arkia flight marks the beginning of the repatriation effort under the newly authorized arrangements, while further flights may depend on security measures, landing permissions and the progress of the investigation into the Flydubai incident.
An Arkia flight took off from Dubai carrying Israeli passengers who had been unable to return home after the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073.
Reports described the incident as an “attempted hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft,” although conflicting accounts have emerged about what occurred inside the cockpit and the motive behind the incident. An official investigation remains underway.
Israeli security authorities authorized Israeli airlines on Thursday to operate special repatriation flights from Dubai. The number of passengers affected by the disruption was not immediately disclosed.
During the initial stage of the repatriation operation, passengers will reportedly be unable to place luggage in the aircraft’s cargo hold because a dedicated security system required for handling checked baggage has not yet been made available.
A source familiar with air traffic between Israel and the UAE said Emirati authorities were communicating with their Israeli counterparts “in an effort to prevent the incident from developing into a broader crisis that could lead to a prolonged suspension of flights.”
Flydubai, meanwhile, stressed the importance of allowing the official investigation to establish the facts surrounding Wednesday’s incident.
The airline temporarily suspended flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai following the cockpit incident, saying the safety and well-being of passengers, crew members and its operations remained its highest priority.
Flydubai said the temporary suspension would give authorities time to continue their investigation and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Earlier Friday, Israeli airline El Al said it had canceled planned flights intended to evacuate Israeli passengers from Dubai after the UAE withdrew landing permission that had previously been granted to Israeli carriers.
The disruption has left some Israeli travelers stranded in the UAE while authorities and airlines work on alternative arrangements to facilitate their return.
The departure of the Arkia flight marks the beginning of the repatriation effort under the newly authorized arrangements, while further flights may depend on security measures, landing permissions and the progress of the investigation into the Flydubai incident.
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