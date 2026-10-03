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Trump Team Holds Secret Camp David Talks on Iran, Yemen
(MENAFN) Senior members of US President Donald Trump’s national security team met at Camp David on Friday for closed-door discussions focused on the war with Iran and the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen, according to reports.
Vice President JD Vance chaired the undisclosed meeting, which continued for several hours. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine were also present, according to US officials familiar with the gathering.
One official said the participants addressed several issues in depth, with some matters reportedly being resolved during the discussions.
The meeting comes as diplomatic efforts involving Iran remain stalled and Trump considers whether to resume broader military operations against Tehran. The US administration has been weighing its next steps as negotiations fail to produce an agreement.
The Pentagon is also preparing additional military deployments to the Middle East, including a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine ships, according to reports citing US officials. The deployment could involve as many as 10,000 additional American troops.
The forces are expected to reach the region by the end of November, according to officials cited in the reports.
Trump has previously indicated that the United States could resume strikes against Iran after the November midterm elections if negotiations fail to produce a deal. The possibility of renewed military action has added further uncertainty to the regional security situation.
The Camp David discussions also addressed developments in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is seeking greater US involvement against the Houthi movement.
Riyadh has reportedly asked Washington to participate in airstrikes against the Houthis ahead of a planned military offensive. The group has been fighting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2014 and remains a major factor in the country’s prolonged conflict.
Trump has so far been reluctant to directly join the proposed Saudi air campaign. However, US officials said the administration could reconsider its position depending on developments and the broader regional situation.
The discussions at Camp David come as Washington faces decisions over its military posture toward Iran and its potential involvement in the Yemen conflict, while diplomatic efforts remain ongoing.
Vice President JD Vance chaired the undisclosed meeting, which continued for several hours. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine were also present, according to US officials familiar with the gathering.
One official said the participants addressed several issues in depth, with some matters reportedly being resolved during the discussions.
The meeting comes as diplomatic efforts involving Iran remain stalled and Trump considers whether to resume broader military operations against Tehran. The US administration has been weighing its next steps as negotiations fail to produce an agreement.
The Pentagon is also preparing additional military deployments to the Middle East, including a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine ships, according to reports citing US officials. The deployment could involve as many as 10,000 additional American troops.
The forces are expected to reach the region by the end of November, according to officials cited in the reports.
Trump has previously indicated that the United States could resume strikes against Iran after the November midterm elections if negotiations fail to produce a deal. The possibility of renewed military action has added further uncertainty to the regional security situation.
The Camp David discussions also addressed developments in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is seeking greater US involvement against the Houthi movement.
Riyadh has reportedly asked Washington to participate in airstrikes against the Houthis ahead of a planned military offensive. The group has been fighting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2014 and remains a major factor in the country’s prolonged conflict.
Trump has so far been reluctant to directly join the proposed Saudi air campaign. However, US officials said the administration could reconsider its position depending on developments and the broader regional situation.
The discussions at Camp David come as Washington faces decisions over its military posture toward Iran and its potential involvement in the Yemen conflict, while diplomatic efforts remain ongoing.
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