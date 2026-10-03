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Two Pakistanis Reportedly Killed in Indian Border Firing
(MENAFN) Two Pakistani nationals were killed and another was injured on Friday after Indian Border Security Force personnel reportedly opened fire near the international border separating India and Pakistan, according to reports.
The three men were residents of Kasur district in Pakistan’s Punjab province and were reportedly near the border when the incident occurred.
According to security sources cited in local reports, the three individuals had moved a few steps beyond a border pillar when Indian border personnel opened fire on them without issuing a warning.
The sources said none of the three men had attempted to cross the border fence. They were also reportedly unarmed at the time of the incident.
Two of the men died as a result of the shooting, while the third sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. Further details about the identities of those involved and the condition of the injured individual were not immediately available.
The incident occurred along the heavily monitored international frontier, where security forces on both sides maintain strict surveillance and regularly patrol areas close to the border fence.
There was no immediate official confirmation or comment from either the Indian or Pakistani governments regarding the reported shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remained disputed, with accounts from the two sides differing over what happened before the firing.
Indian media reports described the incident as an "infiltration" attempt that was foiled by border security personnel. Pakistani reports, citing security sources, said the individuals had not tried to cross the border fence and were unarmed.
The conflicting accounts are likely to draw attention given the longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan and the sensitivity surrounding movements along their international frontier.
Border areas in both countries are subject to extensive security measures, and incidents involving civilians near the boundary can quickly become a source of diplomatic and political tension.
Further information is expected as authorities examine the circumstances of the incident and determine how the three Pakistani nationals came to be near the border pillar.
The three men were residents of Kasur district in Pakistan’s Punjab province and were reportedly near the border when the incident occurred.
According to security sources cited in local reports, the three individuals had moved a few steps beyond a border pillar when Indian border personnel opened fire on them without issuing a warning.
The sources said none of the three men had attempted to cross the border fence. They were also reportedly unarmed at the time of the incident.
Two of the men died as a result of the shooting, while the third sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. Further details about the identities of those involved and the condition of the injured individual were not immediately available.
The incident occurred along the heavily monitored international frontier, where security forces on both sides maintain strict surveillance and regularly patrol areas close to the border fence.
There was no immediate official confirmation or comment from either the Indian or Pakistani governments regarding the reported shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remained disputed, with accounts from the two sides differing over what happened before the firing.
Indian media reports described the incident as an "infiltration" attempt that was foiled by border security personnel. Pakistani reports, citing security sources, said the individuals had not tried to cross the border fence and were unarmed.
The conflicting accounts are likely to draw attention given the longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan and the sensitivity surrounding movements along their international frontier.
Border areas in both countries are subject to extensive security measures, and incidents involving civilians near the boundary can quickly become a source of diplomatic and political tension.
Further information is expected as authorities examine the circumstances of the incident and determine how the three Pakistani nationals came to be near the border pillar.
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