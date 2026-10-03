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Bolivia’s Vice President Warns of Alleged Plot to Arrest Him
(MENAFN) Bolivian Vice President Edmand Lara said Friday that he believes his life could be at risk and warned that authorities may attempt to detain him using fabricated charges, as the government intensifies investigations into alleged corruption and drug trafficking networks.
Lara said he had received information about an alleged plan to arrest him and manufacture evidence against him. He said the reported threat had raised concerns for both his personal safety and that of his family.
The vice president called on the legislature, prosecutors, human rights organizations and the international community to closely monitor his situation. He also urged authorities to uphold due process and ensure that any legal proceedings comply with established procedures.
Lara’s warning came shortly after authorities arrested Attorney General Roger Mariaca and 13 other people during an operation targeting an alleged criminal network operating within Bolivia’s judicial system and Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo accused Mariaca of providing protection to drug traffickers and said information from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had contributed to the operation. Mariaca has denied the allegations against him.
Before raising concerns about his own situation, Lara had called for due process in Mariaca’s case, emphasizing the importance of legal safeguards during the investigation.
The United States also took action against Mariaca earlier in the week by revoking his visa. Washington accused the former attorney general of accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking activities and help individuals involved in criminal activity avoid prosecution. Mariaca rejected those accusations as well.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the arrests, describing them as part of broader efforts to tackle drug trafficking, corruption and organized crime.
The arrests form part of a wider government investigation into alleged criminal networks that authorities say have operated within state institutions. Officials have been examining possible links between individuals in public institutions and organized criminal activity.
However, the Bolivian government has not publicly connected Lara to the investigation involving Mariaca and the other detainees.
Authorities have also not announced any charges against the vice president or confirmed that a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Lara’s warning therefore remains an allegation, while the government investigation continues.
Lara said he had received information about an alleged plan to arrest him and manufacture evidence against him. He said the reported threat had raised concerns for both his personal safety and that of his family.
The vice president called on the legislature, prosecutors, human rights organizations and the international community to closely monitor his situation. He also urged authorities to uphold due process and ensure that any legal proceedings comply with established procedures.
Lara’s warning came shortly after authorities arrested Attorney General Roger Mariaca and 13 other people during an operation targeting an alleged criminal network operating within Bolivia’s judicial system and Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo accused Mariaca of providing protection to drug traffickers and said information from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had contributed to the operation. Mariaca has denied the allegations against him.
Before raising concerns about his own situation, Lara had called for due process in Mariaca’s case, emphasizing the importance of legal safeguards during the investigation.
The United States also took action against Mariaca earlier in the week by revoking his visa. Washington accused the former attorney general of accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking activities and help individuals involved in criminal activity avoid prosecution. Mariaca rejected those accusations as well.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the arrests, describing them as part of broader efforts to tackle drug trafficking, corruption and organized crime.
The arrests form part of a wider government investigation into alleged criminal networks that authorities say have operated within state institutions. Officials have been examining possible links between individuals in public institutions and organized criminal activity.
However, the Bolivian government has not publicly connected Lara to the investigation involving Mariaca and the other detainees.
Authorities have also not announced any charges against the vice president or confirmed that a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Lara’s warning therefore remains an allegation, while the government investigation continues.
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