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Flydubai Captain Describes Struggle to Regain Control After Cockpit Attack
(MENAFN) The Indian captain of a Flydubai flight who was injured during an attack by his co-pilot has spoken publicly about the incident for the first time, describing how he fought to regain control of the aircraft while it was rapidly losing altitude.
Capt. Smit Machchhar said he was lying injured on the cockpit floor while the assault was continuing when he realized the aircraft was descending. Despite his injuries, he made a final attempt to open the cockpit door so other crew members could enter.
“When I fell, I could tell the plane was going down. I told myself to give it one last push to open the door from inside,” Machchhar said during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I was still getting injured. But I managed to open the door and the others came in, and they also played a big role,” he said.
Machchhar said his priority was not only to protect himself but also to prevent the passengers and other crew members from being placed in further danger.
“I was of course trying to protect myself but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die,” he added.
The captain said his extensive experience in aviation helped him recognize the aircraft’s condition even while he was under attack.
“I can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed,” he said, noting that he has spent 17 years flying aircraft, including 11 years as a captain.
The incident took place early Wednesday aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board. A confrontation broke out inside the cockpit during the flight, leaving both the captain and first officer injured.
The aircraft subsequently lost more than 17,000 feet (5,200 meters) in altitude approximately two-and-a-half hours after departure before the crew diverted the flight to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai previously said that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew members secured the aircraft before it completed the emergency diversion and landed safely.
Machchhar and the first officer were taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident. The passengers and remaining crew members were reported to be safe after the aircraft reached the Saudi airport.
The captain’s account provides further details about the moments inside the cockpit as the aircraft descended and highlights the role played by other crew members after the cockpit door was opened.
During the video call, Modi praised Machchhar’s “courage, patience and quick decision-making,” saying that his actions helped save many lives.
Capt. Smit Machchhar said he was lying injured on the cockpit floor while the assault was continuing when he realized the aircraft was descending. Despite his injuries, he made a final attempt to open the cockpit door so other crew members could enter.
“When I fell, I could tell the plane was going down. I told myself to give it one last push to open the door from inside,” Machchhar said during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I was still getting injured. But I managed to open the door and the others came in, and they also played a big role,” he said.
Machchhar said his priority was not only to protect himself but also to prevent the passengers and other crew members from being placed in further danger.
“I was of course trying to protect myself but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die,” he added.
The captain said his extensive experience in aviation helped him recognize the aircraft’s condition even while he was under attack.
“I can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed,” he said, noting that he has spent 17 years flying aircraft, including 11 years as a captain.
The incident took place early Wednesday aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board. A confrontation broke out inside the cockpit during the flight, leaving both the captain and first officer injured.
The aircraft subsequently lost more than 17,000 feet (5,200 meters) in altitude approximately two-and-a-half hours after departure before the crew diverted the flight to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai previously said that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew members secured the aircraft before it completed the emergency diversion and landed safely.
Machchhar and the first officer were taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident. The passengers and remaining crew members were reported to be safe after the aircraft reached the Saudi airport.
The captain’s account provides further details about the moments inside the cockpit as the aircraft descended and highlights the role played by other crew members after the cockpit door was opened.
During the video call, Modi praised Machchhar’s “courage, patience and quick decision-making,” saying that his actions helped save many lives.
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