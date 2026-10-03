Five Drones Flew Over Moldova, Explosions Reported In Several Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Newsmaker, Ukrinform reports.

According to Moldova's National Army Air Operations Service, five drones crossed the country's airspace between 07:45 and 08:00. They were detected near the settlements of Anenii Noi, Ștefan Voda, Hincești, Tudora and Causeni.

Moldova's Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred amid Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine.

According to the monitoring system, explosions were heard near the settlements of Crocmaz, Ștefan Voda, Delacau, Puhoi, Anenii Noi, Bozieni and Hincești, as well as near Dubovca, Constantinovca and Caușeni. Police and National Army crews were dispatched to investigate the incident.

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On the outskirts of Causeni, law enforcement officers found drone wreckage that was emitting smoke. Drone fragments were also found near Dubrovca in Hincești district and between the villages of Delacau and Puhaceni.

In Crocmaz, a drone crashed in a vineyard, setting dry vegetation on fire, while windows were blown out in a nearby house.

Residents of the Causeni, Ștefan Voda, Anenii Noi and Hincești districts reported sounds of explosions to police.

According to police, no one was injured in the incidents.

Law enforcement agencies are currently documenting all the incidents and establishing the circumstances.

First photo: AI-generated illustrative image; photos in the text: General Police Inspectorate of the Republic of Moldova