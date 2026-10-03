Another Drop In Gold Prices

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in the country have fallen once again.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs4,300, bringing the new price to Rs436,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs3,687, and is now available at Rs374,087.

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Globally, gold prices also declined, with the price per ounce falling by $43 to $4,138.