Another Drop In Gold Prices
According to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs4,300, bringing the new price to Rs436,336.
The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs3,687, and is now available at Rs374,087.
Also Read: 11 militants killed in security operations in KP, Balochistan
Globally, gold prices also declined, with the price per ounce falling by $43 to $4,138.
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