ACC Exports Up 20.7% At JD1.188B In 1St 9 Months 2026: Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries rose by 20.7% during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

According to the chamber's statistical data, exports facilitated by these certificates of origin totaled JD1.188 billion during the January-September period, up from JD984 million during the same period last year.

Based on the data obtained by "Petra," a total of 34,558 certificates of origin were issued by the chamber, compared to 31,133 during the same period last year, marking an increase of 11%.

Also highlighting the top five importing countries by value during this period, the data said Iraq topped the list with exports valued at approximately JD477 million under 2,167 certificates, and Switzerland ranked 2nd with JD112 million under 27 certificates.

The ACC added that exports to the United Arab Emirates took the 3rd place with approximately JD 89 million under 6,792 certificates, while the volume to Saudi Arabia stood at JD80 million under 6,475 certificates, and Egypt at about JD62 million under 845 certificates.

During the same period, exports of foreign products were valued at JD567 million and the agricultural products were worth JD174 million.

The ACC indicated that exports of Arab products stood at JD144 million, and industrial products at approximately JD136 million, while the remaining deliveries consisted of other products.

//Petra// AG