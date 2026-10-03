Tender Issued To Purchase Barley: Trade Ministry
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has issued a tender to purchase 100,000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.
In its announcement Saturday, the ministry invited interested parties to visit its Tenders Division to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, which outlines the terms and specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD650.
The ministry said the deadline for submitting bids ends 2:00p.m next Wednesday.
To qualify, bidders are required to provide copies of a valid vocational license and their commercial registration, certified no more than 30 days prior to the bid opening date.
//Petra//AG
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