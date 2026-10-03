JCI Launches Platform To Track Jordan's Industrial Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has launched a specialized online platform to monitor challenges facing the Kingdom's industrial sector.

The initiative aims to provide a "direct and sustainable" channel for Jordan's industrial enterprises to share their current obstacles.

This effort would reflect the actual business environment in the Kingdom and develop "practical" solutions for priority issues.

According to a JCI statement issued on Saturday, the platform stems from the chamber's role in representing and advocating for the industrial sector.

The portal also reflects the chamber's commitment to fostering direct communication with industrial enterprises and staying continuously informed about the key obstacles and challenges affecting their operations, growth potential, and competitiveness.

The platform allows industrialists to select the challenges facing their facilities from a "wide" range of categories.

The list features issues related to legislation, regulations, and directives, government procedures, logistics, shipping, and energy, finance, labor, and exports; supply chains, and other matters relevant to the industrial sector.

On the operating mechanism, users can select "multiple" challenges simultaneously and may choose from predefined options or describe a challenge in their own words, detailing its nature and impact on their facility.

This privilege enables the chamber to build an "accurate, comprehensive" picture of the challenges facing industrialists across various sectors and regions.

The chamber said the submitted data and information will help keep the industrial sector's challenges database up to date and assist in identifying and prioritizing the key issues.

These shared details will then be followed up with relevant government bodies, official agencies, and partners to devise appropriate solutions.

As part of the follow -up process, the chamber stated its specialized team would communicate with industrial establishments that recorded challenges on the platform to gather necessary information, track details and coordinate with relevant entities.

This approach aims to accelerate response times and enhance "efficiency" of resolving these challenges.

The chamber noted that the participation of industrialists in this platform is a "crucial" step toward building a realistic, up-to-date picture of the industrial business environment in Jordan.

Furthermore, the step supports the chamber's efforts to champion priority issues, advocate for the industrial sector's interests, and improve the legislative, procedural, and investment environments, which would ultimately foster growth of national industry and enhance its "competitiveness." The chamber urged Jordan's industrial establishments to "actively" engage in the platform and register challenges.

Submission of feedback and proposals in a direct and organized manner will help formulate more precise and effective solutions and support national efforts to develop the industrial sector and serve the national economy, according to the chamber.

//Petra//AG