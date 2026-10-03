Anyone Can Search A New York State Tax Warrant Online, And It Can Surface In The Middle Of A Home Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)Fine & Clear Tax Solutions, a tax resolution firm serving Nassau and Suffolk taxpayers, is drawing attention to a feature of New York State tax collection that many homeowners and business owners do not realize applies to them. A filed New York State tax warrant is a public record, and the state publishes open warrants in a free online search that anyone can use.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance describes its Tax Warrants search as a tool that does not require an account and contains open tax warrant records from its system. The department updates the tool twice a week.

What a Filed Warrant Does According to the department's page on taxpayer rights during collection, a tax warrant creates a lien against a taxpayer's real and personal property. On its page about levies, the department states that it must file a tax warrant before serving a levy on a bank or another party holding a taxpayer's money.

That lien is what brings a warrant into a property transaction. When a title search or a lender's review turns up a filed warrant, the lien may need to be addressed before a sale, a refinance or a loan secured by the property can move forward.

"A warrant that turns up during a closing leaves very little time to act," said Guy A. Finocchiaro, CPA. "By then the questions are practical ones. What is the payoff today, can it be paid from the closing, and does the balance even match what the person believes they owe. Interest accrues the whole time, so the number on an old notice is not the number that clears the record."

What Resolving One Involves A warrant is resolved by dealing with the tax debt behind it. The routes the firm works with are paying the balance in full, setting up a New York State Installment Payment Agreement for a balance that needs more time, or, where the balance cannot realistically be paid, submitting an offer in compromise on Form DTF-4 or DTF-4.1 under the state's own program.

When a tax debt is paid in full, the department states that the warrant is satisfied and removed from its online search tool. Information on satisfied warrants is available through the New York State Department of State's Tax Warrant Notice System.

"The first step is always the same," said Finocchiaro. "Find out exactly which tax and which periods the warrant covers, and make sure every required return is filed. A plan built on the wrong balance, or with a year still missing, does not hold."

Where Taxpayers Can Look First Taxpayers who want to check for an open warrant can use the state's search tool directly. Fine & Clear Tax Solutions explains what typically follows a filing in its guide to what happens after a New York tax warrant is filed.

About Fine & Clear Tax Solutions

Fine & Clear Tax Solutions is a tax resolution firm based in Uniondale, New York, serving Nassau and Suffolk taxpayers. The firm is led by Guy A. Finocchiaro, CPA, and Annamaria Luca-Finocchiaro, CPA, each holding a certificate from the State of New York, and it resolves IRS and New York State tax debt through offers in compromise, installment agreements, penalty abatement, and collection appeals.