A Liaison Trained For Hospitals Is Set Up To Struggle In Home Care, Melanie Stover Argues

MENAFN - GetNews)Home care, home health and hospice agencies are hiring and training liaisons for next year, and Melanie Stover, founder of the sales training practice Home Care Sales, says most of the training they can buy was written for a different job.

Nearly every physician liaison course on the market is built for hospitals and specialty practices, she argues, and an agency that sends a new liaison through one gets back a representative trained to win a cardiologist's referral rather than a discharge planner's trust.

The Sale Is Different, and So Is the Buyer

A hospital liaison typically sells a service line to physicians who will refer into it, a physician-to-physician conversation on a timeline the hospital controls. A home care liaison sells an admission to a home, to a discharge planner who is measured on readmissions, length of stay and throughput and who chooses from a list the hospital is required to provide.

"The title says physician, so agencies buy physician-relations training," Stover said. "Then the liaison walks onto a floor where the physician signed the order and a case manager chose the agency, and nothing they learned applies. They've got a script for a doctor and they're talking to someone with forty beds to empty by three o'clock."

Stover, an occupational therapist who worked in home health before founding the practice, says the fix is the order in which the role is taught. "Diagnoses first. What does a heart failure patient look like at discharge and what does your nurse do on day two. Then how a placement decision actually gets made. Then the message. Word tracks and objections come last, and most training starts there, which is why most trained liaisons sound trained and don't get referrals."

Timelines the Hospital Courses Don't Teach

The practice has measured how long a first referral takes from a brand-new account, using calendar and call data from more than a hundred representatives it managed. Physician offices produced a first referral in about six and a half weeks. Rehab centers took about six months. Hospital systems took around a year and roughly fifty contacts, and became the largest producers only in the second year.

"A hospital-built course doesn't prepare anyone for a year of visits before the first result," Stover said. "So the liaison quits the account in month four, the owner concludes hospitals don't refer, and the competitor who stayed gets the second-year volume."

She frames the stakes in the terms the practice has used since it started. "Every account a liaison gives up on is a set of families who didn't get to us. We believe your mission is bigger than their no, and it's bigger than a training program that was never written for your job. Teach the continuum, teach the timeline, and the referrals follow."

The practice's training for representatives, field marketers and liaisons is described on its segment page for representatives and liaisons, which argues that sales resistance among referral sources is high, that most representatives were never formally trained, and that the answer is a Care Continuum Specialist rather than a louder pitch. Its homepage carries the practice's own guarantee, offering to activate six new referral partners in six months, conditions apply.

About Home Care Sales

Home Care Sales is a clinician-led sales training and coaching practice for home care, home health and hospice agencies, founded by Melanie Stover. It develops Care Continuum Specialists for agencies across the United States and globally, training owners, managers, representatives and liaisons in referral development built on diagnosis-based selling and the Profound Service Framework.

More information is available at .