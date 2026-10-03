Readyshipper, The Best Woocommerce Shipping Integration For High-Volume Enterprise Brands, Launches New Feature: Scan To Verify

MENAFN - GetNews) ReadyCloud, continuing its efforts to make ReadyShipper the best WooCommerce shipping integration for high-volume shipping operations, announced a new feature to support enterprise ecommerce brands. The update builds on ReadyShipper's existing capabilities, including multi-carrier shipping, rate shopping, high-speed batch shipping, scan-to-print workflows & shipping automation.

Phoenix, AZ - October 03, 2026 - ReadyCloud has announced new features for its ReadyShipper WooCommerce shipping integration, expanding support for enterprise ecommerce brands that ship high order volumes and need faster, more automated fulfillment workflows.

The new features for ReadyShipper's WooCommerce shipping integration are designed to help warehouse teams fulfill customer orders faster and more accurately. At the center of the release is Scan to Verify, a barcode shipping component that lets fulfillment teams verify every item in an order before it ships. Teams can catch wrong items and incorrect quantities at the packing station, so fulfillment mistakes never reach the customer.

This release also includes quality-of-life updates to Scan to Verify built for enterprise fulfillment teams. These include product images for visual item verification, additional processing indicators, easy configuration, large, easy-to-read fonts, and more.

The new features build on ReadyShipper's existing barcode shipping functionality for WooCommerce stores. Fulfillment teams can already ship orders and print labels using a barcode scanner. With the scan-to-print workflow, one scan prints a label in 2 seconds, eliminating clicks and keyboard time from fulfillment altogether. With Scan to Verify, brands can ship orders even faster while maintaining high accuracy.

"Enterprise ecommerce teams need shipping software that can keep pace with order volume without creating more work for warehouse staff," said a ReadyCloud spokesperson. "This ReadyShipper WooCommerce update is focused on helping larger retailers move orders through fulfillment faster while keeping shipping rules, carrier choices, and order data connected."

High-volume WooCommerce operations often require more than basic shipping label printing. Warehouse teams may need to compare carrier services, process large batches of orders, apply business-specific shipping rules, and keep shipment data connected to WooCommerce orders. ReadyShipper is built around those operational requirements that high-volume WooCommerce brands need.

What sets ReadyShipper apart for high-volume WooCommerce brands is speed at scale, helping brands shipping hundreds of thousands of orders a month keep operations lean and efficient. High-speed batch shipping processes up to 180 labels a minute. Scan to Verify and Scan to Ship keep packing fast and accurate at every station.

Rules-based multi-carrier rate shopping lets brands choose the cheapest rate, the fastest service, or the lowest-cost option that still meets their delivery deadline for every order. ReadyShipper supports USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, and more, including a direct USPS integration with discounted rates. Brands can use their own carrier accounts with no additional fees and connect multiple accounts from the same carrier. The AI shipping rule builder turns plain text into shipping rules, so teams can automate complex logic without technical setup.

Beyond WooCommerce, ReadyShipper connects to sales channels including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart Marketplace, Etsy, and eBay, with live two-way order sync from sales channels and carts. Brands running multiple WooCommerce stores can connect them all to ReadyCloud and ship every order from one login. ReadyShipper also connects to ERPs like NetSuite, SAP, and Oracle through API, CSV, ODBC, or direct integration.

In the warehouse, ReadyShipper connects to scales, scanners, conveyors, robotics, and other machinery. Its hybrid-cloud design pairs an on-premises solution with cloud features. Built-in shipment tracking keeps teams informed long after the label prints.

WooCommerce merchants can connect their stores to ReadyCloud through the dedicated ReadyCloud WooCommerce integration. ReadyCloud also supports WooCommerce order syncing and shipment updates as part of the connected fulfillment workflow.

ReadyShipper also sits within the broader ReadyCloud Suite, giving ecommerce brands a way to connect shipping with ReadyCloud, customer order data, ReadyReturns, and post-purchase communication. ReadyCloud's integrated product lineup also includes Action Alerts for behavior- and order-based growth marketing.

For enterprise retailers, connecting those functions can help reduce disconnected workflows across fulfillment, returns, customer service, and customer communication.

The customer experience doesn't stop at checkout. Faster fulfillment, accurate shipping decisions, and connected order information can all shape what happens after the sale.

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is the all-in-one platform for faster shipping, easier returns, and better post-purchase experiences, built for mid-market and enterprise ecommerce brands. Its products include ReadyShipper for multi-carrier shipping, ReadyReturns for returns and exchanges, and Action Alerts for post-purchase growth marketing. ReadyCloud helps ecommerce teams deliver a great post-checkout customer experience through one unified platform for shipping, returns, and customer engagement.