Motorcycle Transport Melbourne Expands Weekly Service Between Melbourne And Sydney

MENAFN - GetNews)Motorcycle Transport Melbourne to Sydney Expands Weekly Service Motorcycle Transport Melbourne has expanded its interstate offering with a weekly service connecting Melbourne and Sydney, providing scheduled transport for motorcycle owners.

Melbourne, Australia - October 03, 2026 - Motorcycle Transport Melbourne announces the expansion of its interstate motorcycle transport offering with a regular weekly service connecting Melbourne, Victoria, and Sydney, New South Wales. The service is based at 653 Queensberry St, North Melbourne VIC 3051, and is designed for motorcycle owners who require scheduled transport between the two cities. The expansion responds to demand from customers relocating, buying or selling a motorcycle interstate, or travelling between Melbourne and Sydney.

Service details and availability

The weekly Melbourne-to-Sydney service provides a scheduled option for interstate motorcycle transportation. It is intended for customers who are relocating, purchasing or selling a motorcycle across state lines, or who need a motorcycle moved between the two metropolitan areas. The service operates on a regular weekly schedule, allowing customers to plan transport around known departure and arrival times. Motorcycle Transport Melbourne advises customers to contact the company in advance to confirm availability and discuss specific requirements.

Background and industry context

Interstate motorcycle transport involves logistical considerations including scheduling, secure handling, and coordination between states. A dedicated service can reduce the need for owners to arrange long-distance travel themselves. The Melbourne-to-Sydney route is one of Australia's busiest transport corridors, and regular scheduled services can assist customers who need reliable movement of motorcycles between Victoria and New South Wales. The expansion extends Motorcycle Transport Melbourne's service network beyond its Melbourne base, with Sydney now forming part of its regular route.

Company statement

"Expanding our weekly service from Melbourne to Sydney gives motorcycle owners a more convenient option for interstate transport," said a spokesperson for Motorcycle Transport Melbourne. "Having a regular service between the two cities makes it easier for customers to plan their motorcycle transportation around their own schedules."

Customer planning and contact

Customers planning to transport a motorcycle between Melbourne and Sydney are encouraged to contact Motorcycle Transport Melbourne to discuss requirements and upcoming weekly service availability. Whether relocating, buying or selling a motorcycle interstate, or needing a motorcycle moved between the two cities, contacting the team in advance can help customers plan transport around the available schedule. For more information about the Melbourne-to-Sydney service, visit the company's dedicated service page or contact Motorcycle Transport Melbourne directly on 0411 816 952.

About Motorcycle Transport Melbourne

Motorcycle Transport Melbourne is a motorcycle transportation provider based in North Melbourne, Victoria. The company provides motorcycle transport services and has expanded its interstate offering with a weekly Melbourne-to-Sydney transport service.

Media contact: Motorcycle Transport Melbourne, 653 Queensberry St, North Melbourne VIC 3051. Phone: 0411 816 952.

Website: Motorcycle Transport Melbourne - Melbourne to Sydney. Location: View on Google Maps.