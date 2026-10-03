Automate Removing Objects & Text From Photos With Snapedit. Access 3 Proprietary Object Remover Models And More Through A Single API

MENAFN - GetNews)"Remove Object Ultra Demo"SnapEdit is now offering its proprietary AI Object Remover APIs to all users through its API platform Snapedit for Developers. Our own internal benchmark suggest SnapEdit as the only tested tool that is capable of removing objects from images fully automatically, with no manual brushing required, across web, app, batch, and API access

Hanoi, Vietnam - October 03, 2026 - SnapEdit, the AI photo editor from SilverAI, recently spotlighted its Object Removal service, a lineup of purpose-built AI models available across the web, mobile app, Workflow Builder, and API, built around a single distinction that separates it from most competing tools: every model detects and removes the target object on its own, with no manual selection step required.

That distinction matters more than it sounds. Most object removal tools on the market, including well-known names like Photoroom and Cleanup, require manually brushing over the object before the AI will act. That works fine for a single photo edited by hand. It is a nightmare the moment a business needs to process hundreds or thousands of images without a person sitting at every step.

Three models, three jobs

Currently, SnapEdit offers 03 image object removal models, each built for a different point on the speed-versus-quality curve.

Remove Object Normal is the default for high-volume, everyday use. It detects and removes objects from simple to moderately complex backgrounds in 2-3 seconds, fast enough to run across an entire product catalog or a folder of travel photos with minimal wait. It's the right choice when the background behind the removed object is relatively plain, a beach, a plain wall, a clear sky.

Remove Object Ultra is built for the hard cases: architectural backgrounds, overlapping foreground objects, scenes where the AI has to intelligently reconstruct what should logically exist behind the object it just removed, stone floor texture, a rebuilt car bonnet, a continuous wall line. It takes slightly longer, from 4-5 seconds for each image, in exchange for meaningfully better results on complex scenes.

Remove Object Super sits between the two, offering better fill quality than Normal on moderately complex backgrounds without the higher credit cost of Qwen. Alongside these, SnapEdit also runs dedicated models for two common but distinct removal tasks: Remove Text, for pulling text or watermarks off a surface while preserving the texture underneath, and Remove Wireline, purpose-built for the power lines and cables that clutter outdoor and real estate photography.

Object Removal APIs pricing and scaling

Remove Object Normal starts at $0.004 per image, the most economical option for high-throughput catalog work. Remove Object Super runs $0.006 per image. Remove Object Ultra, the highest-quality option, is priced at $0.034 per image, still well below what many brush-based competitors charge per image at comparable volumes. All models draw from the same SnapEdit credit balance, which never expires.

Four ways to access depending on what you want

Casual users and photographers can remove objects using our web application ( ) or through the SnapEdit mobile app, no account setup or technical knowledge required.

Businesses that need to clean up dozens or hundreds of images at once, marketplace sellers standardizing a catalog, agencies processing a client's photo library, can do so without writing a single line of code using Workflow Builder, SnapEdit's visual batch-processing tool.

And for teams building object removal directly into their own product or pipeline, the full model lineup is available as a REST API with the same models, same pricing tiers, and no separate integration for each one.

"We built three models because three different problems needed three different answers, not because we wanted a longer feature list," said Nam Le, Founder and CEO of SnapEdit and SilverAI. " The harder part was making sure a business can walk in through whichever door fits them, the app, the no-code builder, or the raw API, and get the same underlying technology either way. "

Our deep dive comparison article on Object Remover APIs tested five tools, SnapEdit, Cleanup, Photoroom, Airbrush, and Gemini, across eight real-world image categories: travel photos, architectural scenes, crowded street shots, and more.

The result: SnapEdit was the only tool in the test that combined full automatic detection with a published, scalable API. Photoroom and Cleanup both required manual brush input before removal could run. Airbrush supported auto-detection but offered no API at all. Gemini produced strong results on select images but added 15-24 seconds of processing overhead per image and offered no dedicated, purpose-built object removal endpoint. Developers would need to build that functionality themselves on top of Gemini's general-purpose image API, with usage-based pricing rather than a fixed per-image rate.

Invitation-Based Promotion for Businesses

Businesses evaluating Object Removal for the first time, whether through Workflow Builder or the API, can access 1,000 free trial credits to test across their own image set before committing to a paid plan.

About SnapEdit

SnapEdit is an AI photo editor trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide across web, iOS, and Android. Known for its one-touch object removal, background removal, and photo enhancement tools, SnapEdit has processed more than 300 million images and holds an average 4.8/5 rating on the App Store. With the launch of SnapEdit for Developers, the company now offers its proprietary AI models and GPU infrastructure to businesses and developers through a unified API. SnapEdit is developed by SilverAI, based in Hanoi - Vietnam.