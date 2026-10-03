VISU Network Updates 2026 Guide To Making Money From A Phone As Reward Programs Close

MENAFN - GetNews)"VISU Network updates its 2026 guide to phone-based side hustles and mobile reward methods."VISU Network has updated its 2026 guide to phone side hustles after several once-popular reward methods and platforms were discontinued, highlighting current options including cashback, app offers, in-store tasks and user testing.

New York, NY, United States - October 03, 2026 - People continue to search for ways to make money from their phones, but the landscape of mobile earning apps has changed significantly. Several once-popular methods no longer exist, including Swagbucks Watch and InboxDollars Videos, which closed in 2022, while in-store rewards app Shopkick filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2026. Guides that have not been updated may still direct users toward discontinued products and features.

VISU Network, a mobile rewards and digital engagement platform with activity in more than 60 countries, has updated its 2026 guide to phone side hustles to reflect current earning methods and remove services that are no longer available.

Current phone-based earning categories highlighted in the guide include:

- Cashback and receipt apps: rewards tied to purchases and submitted receipts.- Game milestone apps: rewards for completing defined milestones in mobile games.- App offers: incentives for trying apps or completing eligible promotions.- In-store task apps such as Field Agent: paid assignments involving price checks, shelf photos and display verification.- User testing: paid feedback on websites, apps and other digital products.

The guide also identifies common issues that can reduce the value of mobile earning apps, including high survey disqualification rates, difficult redemption thresholds and outdated recommendations for services that have already closed.

Rewards Are Moving Beyond Traditional Online Tasks

The broader rewards market is expanding beyond surveys and passive online activities into categories connected with shopping, movement and other real-world behavior.

"People increasingly expect rewards to fit naturally into activities they already perform," said Conrado Motta, CEO of VISU Network. "The next generation of mobile rewards can connect digital activity with places, purchases and experiences in the physical world."

VISU Network is developing its platform around that direction, combining mobile rewards, QR interactions and tools for local discovery within the same ecosystem. Users can earn VISU Credits through available missions, offers and activities across the platform.

The complete guide is available in VISU's guide to phone side hustles.

About VISU Network

VISU Network is a digital engagement platform that combines mobile rewards, smart links, QR technology and tools designed to connect online activity with real-world experiences. Established in 2024, the company develops products for consumers, creators, businesses and physical locations. Its platform includes reward experiences, smart digital profiles, QR-based interactions and tools for connecting digital audiences with offline activity. VISU Network's mission is to make digital engagement more useful, measurable and connected to everyday experiences.