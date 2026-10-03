MENAFN - GetNews) This Alternative for H-1B professionals is growing. Portugal HQA Residency has released findings showing 56% of H-1B respondents surveyed between May and September 2026 are actively considering alternative immigration or residency options. The Portugal HQA visa, formally the Highly Qualified Activity residence route, has emerged as a leading option for Silicon Valley professionals facing H-1B instability, decade-long green card backlogs, and shifting U.S. immigration policy.

NEW YORK, NY - October 03, 2026 - The alternative for the H-1B visa is the Portugal HQA program. Portugal HQA Residency today released findings from a four-month study on H-1B visa holder sentiment, revealing that the Portugal HQA visa, formally known as the Highly Qualified Activity residence route, has emerged as a leading alternative residency option among Indian and Chinese professionals working in the United States. The study, conducted from May through September 2026 with H-1B holders who engaged directly with Portugal HQA Residency, found that 56 percent of respondents reported they were actively considering alternative immigration or residency pathways outside the United States.

Finding 1: Majority of H-1B respondents are exploring alternatives

Of the H-1B holders who engaged with Portugal HQA Residency during the study period, 56 percent reported that they were considering alternative immigration or residency options. The study contacted a total of 347 H-1B holders over the four-month period. The 56 percent figure reflects the share of respondents who indicated they were actively exploring alternatives and should not be interpreted as applying to all individuals contacted. The findings suggest a meaningful and growing segment of H-1B professionals are no longer treating U.S. employer-sponsored immigration as their only long-term strategy.

Finding 2: H-1B instability is the primary driver

The H-1B visa ties a professional's legal status in the United States to a single employer, role, and approved worksite. A layoff or termination triggers a grace period of up to 60 consecutive calendar days under current federal regulations, during which the worker must secure a new sponsor, change status, or depart the country. For Indian nationals, the EB-2 employment-based green card category was listed as unavailable in the September 2026 Department of State Visa Bulletin, while the EB-3 final action date for India stood at January 1, 2014. These backlogs mean that an H-1B holder from India could wait decades for a green card while remaining entirely dependent on continued employer sponsorship. Among study respondents, this structural instability was identified as the primary motivation for exploring a secondary residence option.

Finding 3: Silicon Valley professionals are disproportionately represented

H-1B professionals in the technology sector, particularly those in Silicon Valley and major U.S. tech hubs, were disproportionately represented among respondents exploring the Portugal HQA visa. This cohort faces a specific combination of pressures: high compensation that makes H-1B renewal more complex under recent policy changes, exposure to tech sector layoffs from major H-1B sponsors including Amazon, Meta, Cognizant, and Microsoft, and the current policy environment which has introduced a $100,000 fee on most new H-1B petitions and a shift to a wage-weighted selection model that has altered the program's accessibility. For this group, Portugal's Highly Qualified Activity route offers a qualifying pathway based on professional credentials and a qualifying employment contract rather than an employer-dependent petition system.

Finding 4: Portugal HQA visa is valued as a contingency, not a replacement

The study found that most respondents exploring the Portugal HQA visa were not seeking to abandon their U.S. careers but to build a parallel legal residence option that does not depend on a single U.S. employer. Portugal's D3 Highly Qualified Activity route requires a qualifying employment contract or invitation of at least six months, demonstrated high professional qualifications, and a salary meeting statutory remuneration thresholds. The route leads to a Portuguese residence permit under Article 90, with permanent residence available after the applicable residence period and Portuguese nationality subject to a 10-year residence period for nationals of non-EU, non-Portuguese-speaking countries under nationality law changes that took effect May 19, 2026. The Portugal HQA visa does not automatically authorize work throughout the European Union, and applicants must meet full Portuguese eligibility requirements independently of their U.S. immigration status.

Finding 5: Misinformation about the Portugal HQA visa remains widespread

The study also identified significant misinformation circulating among H-1B professionals about the Portugal HQA visa. Common misconceptions include the belief that the route requires a €175,000 private investment package, that Portugal offers automatic EU-wide work authorization upon receiving a residence permit, that the NHR 2.0 tax regime exempts all foreign income, and that Portuguese citizenship is available after five years for Indian and Chinese nationals. None of these claims are accurate under current Portuguese law. Portugal HQA Residency's research found that a substantial portion of H-1B professionals researching the route had encountered at least one of these inaccuracies from commercial or marketing sources.

The full Portugal HQA visa research and eligibility guide is available at portugalhqaresidency. H-1B professionals interested in a complimentary eligibility assessment are encouraged to contact Portugal HQA Residency directly.

Study methodology

The study was conducted by Portugal HQA Residency between May and September 2026. A total of 347 H-1B holders were contacted during the study period. The 56 percent finding reflects the percentage of respondents who reported actively considering alternative immigration or residency options and should not be interpreted as applying to all 347 individuals contacted. The study was conducted for informational and research purposes. This press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice.

About Portugal HQA Residency

Portugal HQA Residency helps Indian and Chinese professionals in the United States understand the Portugal Highly Qualified Activity residence route and evaluate whether it fits their long-term immigration and career strategy. Content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Applicants should consult qualified Portuguese and U.S. immigration and tax professionals before making any filing or relocation decisions.